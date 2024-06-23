Trump says he’s picked his vice-presidential running mate

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump says he has chosen his running mate for November’s presidential election.

The all-but-certain Republican nominee told NBC News reporters Jake Taylor and Dasha Burns ahead of a rally in Philadelphia on Saturday (June 22) that he has picked his potential vice president.

The only thing is that he did not say who it was and also revealed that he hasn’t told the individual in question or anyone else.

“In my mind, yeah,” Trump said when asked if he’s decided.

Asked if his pick knows it’s them, Trump responded, “No, nobody knows.”

Whoever it is will reportedly be at Thursday’s first presidential debate against Joe Biden, hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

That does not mean that we will find out who his running mate is that night as Trump has said previously that he may make the announcement at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in mid-July.

Speculation about who the former president would pick to join him on the 2024 Republican ticket amped up after vetting materials were sent to contenders.

A source told The Hill that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and senators Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and JD Vance of Ohio received vetting requests.

Recent reporting suggests that Rubio has risen to the top of the list, but Burgum has also been touted as having the best odds at being picked — and has been one of the most active surrogates for Trump — with Scott coming in with the second-best odds.

However, a New York Post report quoted a source as saying the South Carolina senator’s “star has become less bright” and he is unlikely to be picked.

Who will Trump pick as running mate? ( Getty Images )

Officials working for Trump’s campaign had hoped that Scott could bring in Black voters.

The source told the Post the senator “might not resonate with the Black community in a way that’s worth putting him on the ticket.” Still, Scott could see himself as a member of the former president’s Cabinet.

A couple of people speculated that the contender’s personality could be one of the reasons why he might not be chosen.

One person told the outlet: “I suspect his biggest issue is that he’s just not very good on TV.”

Other names in the mix include Florida Rep Byron Donalds, former Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and New York Rep Elise Stefanik.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was once seen as a contender until publishing a book that included an account of how she executed her dog.