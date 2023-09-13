Donald Trump has reacted with glee that one of his chief foes, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, is not seeking re-election.

The Republican senator and former presidential nominee in the 2012 election announced he would not seek a second term in the Senate.

Mr Romney, who also served as the governor of Utah, has held the seat since 2018 and said in a video message that at the age of 76 he did not think he would be capable of continuing in the role.

In response to the news that one of his most vocal critics was stepping away from politics, the former president took to his social media platform Truth Social in celebration.

In an all-caps post, he wrote: “Fantastic news for America, the great state of Utah, & for the Republican Party.”

“Mitt Romney, sometimes referred to as Pierre Delecto, will not be seeking a second term in the US Senate, where he did not serve with distinction,” he continued.

“A big primary fight against him was in the offing, but now that will not be necessary. Congrats to all. Make America Great Again!”

The reference to “Pierre Delecto” is from when Mr Romney was outed as the owner of an anonymous Twitter account under that pseudonym.

In an interview with USA Today in 2019, the senator said the account had been set up by his son Matt in 2011 and he had not given much thought to the name. Mr Romney said he mostly used it for following news.

More follows...