Trump won’t rule out US recession amid tariff trade war confusion in Fox News interview
President won’t deny recession is coming as he says US faces ‘period of transition’
President Donald Trump on Sunday would not rule out the possibility of Americans feeling economic hardships including a recession resulting from his efforts to provoke a trade war with Canada, Mexico and other nations.
He sat down for an interview with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo as his administration deals with backlash from both sides of the aisle and some business owners after another week of blustery threats about trade measures and his decision to relieve Canada of some planned tariff measures until at least April.
The Fox host asked Trump bluntly if he agreed with a prediction of impending recession made by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and the US president hedged his answer.
“I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition, because what we’re doing is very big,” said Trump. “There are always periods of- it takes a little time. It takes a little time. But I think it should be great for us.”
This is a breaking story. More to follow.
