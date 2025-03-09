Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump won’t rule out US recession amid tariff trade war confusion in Fox News interview

President won’t deny recession is coming as he says US faces ‘period of transition’

John Bowden
in Washington, D.C.
Sunday 09 March 2025 10:56 EDT
Comments
President Donald Trump is interviewed on Sunday Morning Futures.
President Donald Trump is interviewed on Sunday Morning Futures. (Fox News)

President Donald Trump on Sunday would not rule out the possibility of Americans feeling economic hardships including a recession resulting from his efforts to provoke a trade war with Canada, Mexico and other nations.

He sat down for an interview with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo as his administration deals with backlash from both sides of the aisle and some business owners after another week of blustery threats about trade measures and his decision to relieve Canada of some planned tariff measures until at least April.

The Fox host asked Trump bluntly if he agreed with a prediction of impending recession made by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and the US president hedged his answer.

“I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition, because what we’re doing is very big,” said Trump. “There are always periods of- it takes a little time. It takes a little time. But I think it should be great for us.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

