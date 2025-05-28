Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Biotech entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy looks set to romp home with the Republican nomination to be the next governor of Ohio, a year out from the party’s primary.

He has the backing of President Donald Trump, earned the formal support of the state party, and is leading in early polling.

Can anyone derail the Ramaswamy train, capture the president's attention, and snatch the nomination?

Possibly. Current term-limited Governor Mike DeWine, Politico reports, is not keen on Ramaswamy taking over from him, nor on his old Democratic rival, Sherrod Brown, winning if he were to run.

open image in gallery Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel, pictured in 2022 ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. )

The governor appears to have a plan to advance his preferred candidate, Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel.

Appointed to the role in February 2025 after former Lt. Gov. John Husted took over JD Vance’s Senate seat when he became vice president, Tressel potentially has something of an advantage in a statewide race.

He is the former Ohio State football coach who guided the Buckeyes to seven Big Ten championships and the 2002 National Championship. Prior to that, he also led Youngstown State University to the playoffs 10 times and won four national championships. Most recently, he returned to YSU from Ohio State as university president from 2014 to 2023.

Tressel is an Ohio hero.

Speaking to Politico, DeWine acknowledged the “conventional wisdom” regarding Ramaswamy’s current advantage and the state of the race almost a year out from the primary, but believes his lieutenant is unique.

“He told me he thinks he’s been to every high school in the state,” the governor said of the former coach. “He is Ohio; he really understands the diversity of this state.”

DeWine added: “Once you get beyond the introductions, then he’s got to obviously sell. I think he will.”

Tressel has neither confirmed nor ruled out his potential candidacy. If he does jump into the race, he will have a hill to climb against the Trump machine that took Vance to within a heartbeat of the presidency and that has already aligned behind Ramaswamy.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has already endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy’s run to be governor of Ohio ( AFP via Getty Images )

Can a storied history as a state football hero compete with the Trump machine? Or could it even turn the president’s head?

Trump has given dual endorsements before, though Ramaswamy’s polling numbers would indicate that this may be unlikely in this case, given that he had 64 percent support from prospective GOP primary voters in April, compared to Tressel’s 14 percent.

Nevertheless, Tressel is testing the waters, making appearances at county Republican events, some now renamed as Lincoln-Reagan-Trump dinners, underlining the changing nature of the party in the state and nationwide.

While he is attracting uniform respect from attendees, Politico notes that most feel the primary is already decided, with one strategist telling the outlet that “it would take Vivek making some cataclysmic mistakes now” to alter that perception.

Recalling Ramaswamy’s boisterous debate performances in the Republican presidential primaries leading up to the 2024 election, that’s not out of the question.

As for when Tressel has to decide, he told Politico that he didn’t know the timing for signing up to run for office: “I don’t even know what you have to do to sign up to run for something.”

Prompted that his chief backer, Governor DeWine, would have a good idea, he added: “Well, and that’s why if I thought there was a timing problem right now I would hear about it from him.”