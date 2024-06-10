Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

During a Sunday campaign rally in Las Vegas, Donald Trump boasted a diehard campaign supporter who’d attended numerous Trump events would rather die by suicide than vote for Joe Biden.

“Wouldn’t it be incredible—he’s gone to 250—if he voted for Biden,” Trump told the crowd at Sunset Park, pointing out a supporter in the crowd who he said he had seen at numerous rallies. “He’s going to vote for Biden? I don’t think so. It would be suicide before Biden right?”

Observers were shocked by the former president’s claim.

“Elaborate on this, would you?” political commentator Keith Olbermann wrote on X.

“Tell me it’s not a cult,” added X user Bryan Dawson. Extremism research Noelle Cook said the remarks were omenous.

“He gets more dangerous by the day,” she wrote on X.

Trump is prone to making outlandish, violent brags about his support.

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” he famously said on the campaign trail in 2016. “It’s, like, incredible.”

Elsewhere during the rally, Trump spurred the crowd into chanting that President Biden’s recent immigration executive order was “bullsh**.”

The Vegas event also saw Trump on the defensive, claiming once again that he didn’t slander dead US WWI veterans at a cemetery in France as “suckers” and “losers,” even though his former chief of staff has affirmed reporting suggesting he did.

“Now, think of it,” Trump told the crowd, “unless you’re a psycho or a crazy person or a very stupid person—who would say that anyway—but who would say it to military people?”

Trump reportedly snubbed a planned commemoration for the 100th anniversary of WWI at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, fearing his hair would become disheveled in the rain, The Atlantic reported in 2020.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump reportedly told staffers, according to the magazine. The then-president also called the more than 1,800 Marines buried there “suckers” elsewhere during his 2018 trip in France, per The Atlantic.

Joe Biden has sought to remind voters of the alleged remarks, releasing a recent campaign ad cuts footage of dead American servicemembers returning home in coffins with Trump’s past remarks denigrating soldiers.