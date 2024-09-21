Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in North Carolina on Saturday 21 September.

The state’s embattled Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor, is not expected to appear at the event in Wilmington.

Robinson’s absence comes after a bombshell report from CNN which revealed that prior to entering politics, he regularly commented on an internet pornography site calling himself a “black NAZI” and “a perv too.”

The internet comments also reportedly showed that Robinson enjoyed watching pornography featuring transgender women despite him publicly calling gender transition “a sickening image of rebellion to glorify Satan.”

He has vehemently denied making those comments, and appeared to suggest that artificial intelligence was responsible.

“Look, I’m not going to get into the minutiae of how somebody manufactured these salacious tabloid lies,” Robinson said.

“But I can tell you this: there’s been more than $1 million spent on me with AI by a billionaire’s son who’s bound and determined to destroy me.”

Trump has endorsed Robinson for governor and previously said he was like the legendary civil rights leader, Dr Martin Luther King Jr, “on steroids”.

The Republican presidential candidate has yet to comment on the scandal.