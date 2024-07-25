Marine injured in Trump rally shooting is identified and released from hospital

Support truly

One of the men injured in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania has been discharged from hospital, The Independent has confirmed.

A spokesperson for Allegheny General Hospital said David Dutch, 57, a member of the Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania, had been discharged on Wednesday. Dutch was shot in the chest and liver and was initially in a medically induced coma after the shooting, according to the corps. He serves as a Commandant of the Westmoreland Detachment in Pennsylvania.

“David and our entire family are especially grateful to all the first responders and medical professionals who saved his life, including the Life Flight and trauma surgical teams,” his family said in a statement last week.

“We also offer our deepest condolences and prayers for the other victims of this tragic event and their families.”

The hospital spokesperson also told The Independent, also said that another man injured during the incident in Butler remained in “serious but stable condition” at the Pittsburgh hospital.

Marine David Dutch, 57, was injured during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania but has now been released from hospital ( Family handout )

The second victim who was hospitalized, James Copenhaver, 74, also thanked first responders and medical staff, in a statement shared via his family.

“Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all,” the statement read.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed in the incident while protecting his famiy from the gunfire at the Trump rally in Butler ( Comperatore family )

A third man, Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed in the incident while protecting his famiy from the spray of bullets. During Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention last week, the former president paid tribute to all three men.

Trump said he had spoken to both Dutch and Copenhaver describing them as “two great people,” as well as the family of Comperatore.

“We’re never going to forget them. They came for a great rally. They were serious Trumpsters, I want to tell you. They were serious Trumpsters and still are. But Corey, unfortunately, we have to use the past tense,” he said.

Trump was also wounded in the shooting as dramatic photos showed blood coming from his ear as he was surrounded by Secret Service agents. Trump called for national unity in the immediate aftermath of the shooting but quickly returned to his old ways on the campaign trail, taking shots at Democrats and numerous policies.