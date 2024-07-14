Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Outside Trump rally site where assassination attempt took place

Holly Patrick
Sunday 14 July 2024 13:44
Comments
Close

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Watch a live view of the scene in Pennsylvania on Sunday, 14 July, where Donald Trump was shot in the ear in an assassination attempt.

The former president had been speaking on stage in Butler at around 6pm on Saturday when several popping sounds were heard before Mr Trump ducked behind a podium and was swarmed by security detail.

Mr Trump was seen with blood on his ear and raised a fist to the air in the aftermath.

A person in the crowd was killed and two others were injured.

The FBI has has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the shooting.

Mr Trump has since said he is “fine.”

A post on his Truth Social account said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of [his] right ear.”

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” Mr Trump said.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in