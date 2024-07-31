Watch live as Trump holds rally in battleground state of Pennsylvania

Support truly

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump holds a rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday 31 July.

The Republican presidential nominee is holding the rally hours after a contentious interview at the country’s largest annual gathering of Black journalists in Chicago.

During the appearance, Mr Trump questioned whether his Democratic rival Kamala Harris is “Indian” or “Black”.

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black, until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black,” he said, drawing a smattering of jeers from an audience of about 1,000 people.

Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage, has long self-identified as both Black and Asian. She is the first Black person and Asian American person to serve as US vice president.

Since launching her White House campaign earlier this month, Harris has faced a barrage of sexist and racist attacks online, with some far-right accounts questioning her racial identity. Republican Party leaders have urged lawmakers to refrain from personal attacks and focus on her policy positions.