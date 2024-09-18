As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.
Some Donald Trump supporters in Uniondale, New York, have either embraced the “weird” label or haven’t gotten the memo to pivot away based on the strange and head-scratching items spotted in the crowd - with some picturing him as a God-like figure.
Trump’s Wednesday event is his second campaign rally since his second — albeit far less dramatic — assassination attempt on Sunday when a man was reportedly waiting for 12 hours in the woods with an AK-47 rifle near the former president’s Florida golf club.
The former president was whisked away by Secret Service personnel and the alleged would-be assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was taken into custody by police.
Ahead of his Long Island visit, Trump took to Truth Social to toss their concerns aside and just vote for him.
“Hundreds of thousands of Migrants, Crime at record levels, Terrorists pouring in, Inflation eating your hearts out - WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE? VOTE FOR TRUMP!” he wrote.
Outside the Long Island rally, it was clear that many of Trump’s supporters didn’t need convincing; seas of red hats and Trump accessories made their devotion to the former president clear. Some went beyond even that, bringing signs and posters that potrayed Trump in a range of heroic roles, from a tough cowboy to a Christ-touched holy monarch. Here’s a glimpse of the scene outside the rally:
