Trump and Putin call ‘going well,’ White House says
The two leaders have been speaking since 10:00 am ET, according to a White House official
President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin have been speaking for over an hour and are still speaking in a phone call described by the White House as “going well.”
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino confirmed the status of the conversation in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which he stated that the call started at 10:00 am ET, with Trump speaking from the Oval Office.
“The call is going well, and still in progress,” he added.
The conversation between the leaders had been initially scheduled to begin an hour earlier, but was delayed while Putin was busy addressing oligarchs at a business conference until 1.52 pm, when he eventually left the venue. He had been talking about how Western sanctions would continue to try to exclude Russia from the global economy.
The Russian leader is infamous for making foreign leaders wait long after calls or meetings with him have been scheduled as a power move intended to display dominance.
More follows...
