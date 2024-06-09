Jump to content

Trump to sit for virtual probation interview on Monday ahead of sentencing over hush money conviction

Trump will face sentencing on 11 July

Graig Graziosi
Sunday 09 June 2024 18:31
Related video: Trump claims ‘revenge can be justified’ in Dr Phil interview

Donald Trump will reportedly be interviewed by the Manhattan Criminal Court's probation department tomorrow for use in the pre-sentencing recommendation and judge's report.

Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying documents to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The former president's attorney, Todd Blanche, will be on hand for the interview, according to NBC News.

The prosecution did not object to Blanche's inclusion on the call, so Judge Juan Merchan allowed him access.

Former New York City Department of Corrections and Probation commissioner Martin Horn told NBC News that conducting a probation interview over video call was "highly unusual", but also recognized that hauling Trump into a probation office would be "very disruptive."

Mr Trump's defense team is expected to enter their sentencing recommendation on 13 June.

The former president will return to court to face his sentencing hearing on 11 July, just four days before the Republican National Convention, where he will likely be named the party's 2024 presidential nominee.

Trump is facing a sentence between probation to four years in prison.

