President-elect Donald Trump was apparently smitten by Prince William after the pair sat down for a meeting in Paris this weekend.

"He's a good-looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night," Trump told the New York Post.

The men sat down together on Saturday as foreign dignitaries flocked to Paris to celebrate the re-opening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire destroyed parts of the historic building in 2019.

Even with Notre-Dame's beauty in his recent memory, Trump apparently couldn't take his eyes off the future King of England.

"Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that," Trump told the paper.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales meeting US president elect, Donald Trump in Paris ( PA Wire )

Trump and Prince William spent around two hours together at the UK Ambassador's Residence's Salon Jaune.

The president-elect called their chat a "great talk."

Their talk reportedly touched on some personal issues, including Kate Middleton's battle with cancer. She completed her treatments in September. Prince William's father, King Charles III, was also diagnosed with cancer and is continuing to receive treatments to fight the illness.

"I asked him about his wife and he said she's doing well," Trump said. "And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad."

He said he and Prince William had a "great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour."

"We had a great, great talk," Trump said.

open image in gallery Donald Trump called William ‘very handsome’ after their meeting in Paris ( PA Wire )

The president-elect has long been a fan of the royal family. During a visit with Queen Elizabeth II, Trump said he tried to convince the queen to tell him who her favorite US president or UK prime minister was but was unsuccessful.

Trump said the Queen insisted that she "liked them all," but added that "many people have said I was her favorite president."

In addition to lavishing praise on Prince William, Trump also complimented French President Emmanuel Macron for the restoration of Notre-Dame.

"He's a good man, he did a good job," Trump said. "I told him: 'You have no idea how good a job you did' on that chapel. That's very hard to do. Painstaking'."