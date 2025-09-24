Trump has found a location for his presidential library - here’s where it is going to be
State still needs to approve the plan, which could also feature a hotel project
President Trump has reportedly settled on a plot of land in downtown Miami as the home for his presidential library.
The library will be located next door to the Freedom Tower, an iconic building in the city that was once home to a processing center for hundreds of thousands of Cubans fleeing the island in the 1960s and ‘70s. The site is also near Trump’s Doral golf course, expected to host the G20 Summit next year.
The development will also reportedly feature an adjacent hotel project, a first in presidential history, NBC News reports.
“The final decision was made by the Trumps,” a Trump adviser told the outlet. “Without question, being near the Freedom Tower was important, but also being on the waterfront.”
The reported decision comes after Trump administration adviser Steve Witkoff and the president’s son Eric made multiple trips to the state.
The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.
Florida officials welcomed the announcement on Tuesday, the same day the land’s current owner, Miami-Dade College, voted to transfer the acreage to the state.
“I can think of no better location to tell the story of Donald Trump,” Florida Attorney General James Uthemeier said in a video posted on X. “A story of strength, one of redemption, one of victory, and one of sacrifice for the American people.”
The Florida Cabinet, a four-member body including Uthemeier and Trump ally Gov. Ron DeSantis, is set to vote on the plan next week.
“President Trump has achieved results for the American people and made a lasting impact on our nation’s history,” DeSantis said in a statement announcing the planned vote.
The location reportedly beat out other candidates in Trump’s adopted home state, including Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University.
Florida officials have been working for months to attract the high-profile project to the state.
In February, state lawmakers passed legislation to fast-track construction by pre-empting local officials who would normally be involved in such projects.
The foundation building Trump’s library already has tens of millions of dollars in the bank, thanks to settlements related to Trump’s suits with Meta over deplatforming and ABC News over defamation.
The controversial luxury 747 jet Qatar has gifted to the White House could also be turned over to the presidential library.
The Obama presidential library remains under construction, almost a decade after the Democrat left office.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments