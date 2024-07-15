Support truly

The Republican Party has chosen former president Donald Trump as its’ nominee in this year’s presidential election, the third election in a row in which it has done so.

Trump officially clinched his party’s nomination at approximately 2:21 pm Central Time when the delegation from Florida, his adopted home state, cast its’ votes for his candidacy.

The Florida delegation’s votes were officially cast by Trump’s second-eldest son, Eric Trump, who along with his elder brother Donald Jr and half-sister Tiffany are serving as delegates to the convention from the Sunshine State.

“On behalf of our entire family and on behalf of 25 delegates in the unbelievable state of Florida, we hereby nominate every single one of them for the greatest president that‘s ever lived, and that‘s Donald j. Trump, hereby declaring him the Republican nominee for president of the United States of America,” he said.

The convention floor at the FiServ Forum in Milwaukee erupted into applause, with a band breaking into an instrumental version of “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang.

The roll call of state delegations continued, though with no delegates voting for anyone but Trump it was a mere formality, particularly since the ex-president had already received enough votes to be nominee.

It took place just after Trump announced he would be choosing Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running-mate, replacing former vice president Mike Pence, who broke with Trump over the ex-president’s efforts to unlawfully remain in office after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

More follows...