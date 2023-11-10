Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s still a real possibility Donald Trump could be the 47th president of the United States - and many Independent readers are less than happy with the prospect.

Despite the fact Mr Trump is facing four criminal indictments in three separate jurisdictions he remains the odds-on favourite to win the 2024 Republican primary.

We wanted to know if you felt it was high time Mr Trump removed himself from the political sphere or if his return could galvanise the White House?

Independent readers were largely apprehensive of a second term under Trump, at odds with the former president’s dominance of in every available poll.

Several were also apathetic towards politicians in general and longed for more systemic change to American democracy.

Here’s what they had to say:

‘Sick of the extremism of both established parties’

I think that if RFK Jr and Mitt Romney teamed up on an independent ticket that they would attract all the voters such as myself who are sick of the extremism of both established parties. They could become the party that America needs so badly.

mheredge

‘He is not qualified for the role’

Trump reveals time and again that he does not have either the capacity or the will to defend and uphold the constitution, which is the central oath of the office of president and actually acts against it.

He does this in countless ways and often explicitly; when he does not accept elections results, when he lies about constitutional matters and treats them expediently, when reveals an inability to understand or respect the principle and structure of the separation of powers, when he extols the virtues of loyalty to him rather than to the constitution.

He is therefore not qualified for the role. he doesn’t even have to proven guilty for this to be established.

Robin Baldock

‘Far too arrogant’

He should abandon a second run for president, but he won’t. He’s far too arrogant. He’s also set on being president again, not to do the job of the presidency but to retaliate against those who aren’t loyal to him. He’s vindictive. He’s even said at rallies etc. that he’s out to get people and also to pardon himself from all his legal misdemeanours. I find it hard, as do very many people, to believe that an obvious criminal is even in the position that this question is being asked.

Surely, in a country of millions of men and women there are two honest, upstanding citizens who could vie for the presidency. They seem to be the only choices at the moment. Unbelievable.

Schipperke

‘The victim of a witch-hunt’

What a lot of Trump haters on here. I’m afraid I do not agree. He is the victim of a witch-hunt from the Democrats. He did more for the US than I think you realise. Just my opinion.

Bubs

‘Very, very scary’

There is no argument really is there? How on Earth it has come to a time when someone facing four criminal indictments in three separate jurisdictions and 91 felony criminal charges could run for and even become president of the US? It’s not just what that says about him, it’s what does that say about those who would vote for him? Very, very scary.

Claraknell

‘If he loses he will claim the election was stolen’

He should stand down but he won’t. The Republican Party will decide if he runs via the primaries and they are too scared to drop him and have no credible alternative. After that the US electorate will decide if he is to be president. If they elect him the USA will become an authoritarian state but if that’s what the want so be it. If he loses he will claim the election was stolen, and his supporters will riot again. The world doesn’t need either scenario.

Sceptical

‘His ego won’t let him stand down’

His ego won’t let him stand down. Plus he needs to be back in power to save himself from the legal messes that he’s in. And finally, being a vindictive man, he needs to go after those who he feels have been against him.

I don’t know if Americans fully appreciate the danger this man is to their country and the world, if he becomes President again.

punda

Some of the questions and answers have been edited for this article. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original article.

