Pope Leo calls for ‘sincere dialogue’ between US and Cuba amid rising tensions after Trump’s tariff threat
Pope Leo spoke out amid rising tensions between the US and Cuba
Pope Leo has expressed profound concern over the escalating tensions between the United States and Cuba, urging for "sincere and effective dialogue" to avert violence and further hardship for the Cuban populace.
The pontiff's intervention follows recent actions by Donald Trump, who last week announced impending tariffs on imports from countries supplying Cuba with oil.
This move intensifies pressure on Washington's long-standing adversary, coming after the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a key Cuban ally, in early January.
Mr Trump stated the tariff threat was essential to protect "U.S. national security and foreign policy from the Cuban regime's malign actions and policies."
Speaking after his weekly Angelus prayer, Pope Leo confirmed he had received reports "with great concern" regarding the rising tensions.
He echoed Cuban bishops in "urging those responsible to promote sincere and effective dialogue to avoid violence and further suffering for the Cuban people."
Last week, Mr Trump predicted that "Cuba will be failing pretty soon," noting that Venezuela, once the island's primary oil supplier, had ceased sending oil or money.
In response, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez declared an "international emergency," describing the US tariff warning as "an unusual and extraordinary threat."
On Saturday, Mr Trump reiterated his call for Cuba to negotiate with the United States, telling reporters aboard Air Force One, "It doesn't have to be a humanitarian crisis."
