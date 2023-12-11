Trump hits new high in Iowa poll weeks before caucuses

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new poll shows that a majority of likely Iowa caucusgoers support former president Donald Trump, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley trailing significantly.

The new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows that 51 per cent of Republicans back the four-times-indicted-twice-impeached former president ahead of the 15 January caucus.

Mr Trump’s support has grown since October, when 43 per cent of likely caucusgoers backed him, it reveals.

Mr Trump also has a wide lead among many of the key groups within Iowa’s electorate, with 51 per cent of white evangelicals supporting him as their first choice; 59 per cent of self-identified Republicans; 63 per cent of first-time caucusgoers; and 66 per cent of white men without a college degree.

Mr Trump also has a wide lead against his nearest competitor Mr DeSantis.

The Florida governor has elected to put all of his efforts in the Hawkeye State as his campaign continues to lag. To date, he has visited all 99 counties, finishing what is called the “Full Grassley,” named for the state’s long-serving Senator Chuck Grassley.

He also received the endorsement of Bob Vander Plaats, the head of the Iowa Family Leader, who is often seen as a kingmaker among Iowa’s heavily religious and churchgoing Republican electorate, as well as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

But Mr DeSantis’s support has only grown from 16 per cent in October to 19 per cent this month.

Former President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the stage at the New York Young Republicans event in New York on Saturday (Getty Images)

In the same respect, despite earning support from many donors including the powerful Koch network, Ms Haley’s numbers have remained static in Iowa at 16 percent.

Mr Trump is also the second choice for 13 per cent of likely caucusgoers, while 30 per cent of them say Mr DeSantis is their second choice and 17 per cent say that Ms Haley is their second choice.

The winner of the Iowa Caucus rarely wins the Republican presidential nomination. Indeed, Mr Trump came in second in 2016 when he lost to Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who more directly appealed to white evangelicals. The last Republican to win the Hawkeye State and then the presidential nomination was former president George W Bush in 2000.

In addition, 49 per cent of likely caucusgoers said their mind is made up, while 70 per cent of Mr Trump’s supporters say their mind is already made up. In addition, 73 per cent of Republicans say that they believe Mr Trump can beat President Joe Biden in a rematch.