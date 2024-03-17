Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One day after former president Donald Trump called some migrants “not people,” he doubled down on a previous claim: that undocumented immigrants “poisoned” the United States.

In a Fox News interview on Sunday, Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz asked Mr Trump, “Why do you use words like ‘vermin’ and ‘poisoning of the blood?’ The press, as you know, immediately reacts to that by saying, ‘Well, that’s the kind of language that Hitler and Mussolini use.’”

The 2024 frontrunner retorted, “That’s what they say. I didn’t know that, but that’s what they say.” However, he then said that he uses these terms “because our country is being poisoned.”

“We can talk about, oh, I want to be politically correct,” Mr Trump continued. “But we have people coming in from prisons and jails, long-term murderers, people with sentences that the rest are of their lives they’re going to spend in some jail in some country that many people have never even heard of….They’re all being released into our country.”

This is far from the first time the former president has used disparaging language to refer to undocumented migrants.

On Saturday at a rally in Ohio — that repeatedly veered off script — Mr Trump told the crowd: “I don’t know if you call them people…In some cases, they’re not people, in my opinion. But I’m not allowed to say that because the radical left says that’s a terrible thing to say.”

He later referred to migrants as “animals.”

Months before the Ohio rally, in December, he told a New Hampshire crowd: “They’re poisoning the blood of the country. That’s what they’ve done.” After that attack, the Biden campaign claimed he was“channeling his role models” and “parroted Adolf Hitler”.

Days later, after many accused Mr Trump of echoing lines in Hitler’s manifesto Mein Kampf, he denied ever reading it. He then repeated the inflammatory phrase, this time to an Iowa audience: “It’s crazy, what’s going on. They’re ruining our country. And it’s true. They are destroying the blood of our country. That’s what they’re doing. They are destroying our country.”