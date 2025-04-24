Leader of Trump’s Faith Office says she ‘submits’ to husband in ‘God’s order’
‘God has an order,’ says Paula White-Cain, which apparently does not involve women taking the lead
The leader of President Donald Trump’s White House Faith Office said Wednesday that she willingly “submits” to her husband, whom she dubbed the “head” of her household.
“God has an order,” Paula White-Cain told right-wing media outlet Real America’s Voice as she described her vision of the divinely dictated relationship between men and women.
“Look, the head of my household is my husband, Jonathan Cain, period,” she emphasized.
“If there’s ever a time that a decision has to be made and we don’t agree on something, he’s the head,” she added, going on to say it’s “not hard to submit” to her husband.
White-Cain, who has been divorced twice, got her start as a televangelist. She also served as Trump’s spiritual adviser and helped lead his Evangelical advisory board during his first presidency.
Trump established the Faith Office, which White-Cain now leads, via executive order on February 7. That same month, he established the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi.
The task force held its first meeting this week, discussing how many were “unfairly targeted by the Biden Administration for their religious beliefs," according to the Justice Department.
The Department of Veterans Affairs similarly launched its own task force, ordering staff to report colleagues for instances of "anti-Christian bias," Newsweek reports.
"The VA Task Force now requests all VA employees to submit any instance of anti-Christian discrimination to Anti-ChristianBiasReporting.@va.gov," the email read. "Submissions should include sufficient identifiers such as names, dates, and locations."
Meanwhile, White-Cain claimed last year that Trump asked her for God’s opinion on his decision to run for president, recalling that Trump told her he wanted to run for president in 2011 because he didn’t “like the way this country is going.”
“I told him what I thought,” she said. “And then he turned around, and he said, ‘Well, what does God say?’”
White-Cain said she prayed with dozens of her friends before delivering an answer to Trump: “I said, ‘Sir … you’re going to be president one day.’”
She went on to warn Trump about taking on the presidency: “I hate the price that you’re going to pay,” she recalled telling him.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments