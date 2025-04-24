Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The leader of President Donald Trump’s White House Faith Office said Wednesday that she willingly “submits” to her husband, whom she dubbed the “head” of her household.

“God has an order,” Paula White-Cain told right-wing media outlet Real America’s Voice as she described her vision of the divinely dictated relationship between men and women.

“Look, the head of my household is my husband, Jonathan Cain, period,” she emphasized.

“If there’s ever a time that a decision has to be made and we don’t agree on something, he’s the head,” she added, going on to say it’s “not hard to submit” to her husband.

White-Cain, who has been divorced twice, got her start as a televangelist. She also served as Trump’s spiritual adviser and helped lead his Evangelical advisory board during his first presidency.

Trump established the Faith Office, which White-Cain now leads, via executive order on February 7. That same month, he established the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

open image in gallery Televangelist Paula White-Cain (pictured) said it’s 'not hard to submit' to her husband and he is the 'head' of their household ( AFP via Getty Images )

The task force held its first meeting this week, discussing how many were “unfairly targeted by the Biden Administration for their religious beliefs," according to the Justice Department.

The Department of Veterans Affairs similarly launched its own task force, ordering staff to report colleagues for instances of "anti-Christian bias," Newsweek reports.

"The VA Task Force now requests all VA employees to submit any instance of anti-Christian discrimination to Anti-ChristianBiasReporting.@va.gov," the email read. "Submissions should include sufficient identifiers such as names, dates, and locations."

Meanwhile, White-Cain claimed last year that Trump asked her for God’s opinion on his decision to run for president, recalling that Trump told her he wanted to run for president in 2011 because he didn’t “like the way this country is going.”

“I told him what I thought,” she said. “And then he turned around, and he said, ‘Well, what does God say?’”

White-Cain said she prayed with dozens of her friends before delivering an answer to Trump: “I said, ‘Sir … you’re going to be president one day.’”

She went on to warn Trump about taking on the presidency: “I hate the price that you’re going to pay,” she recalled telling him.