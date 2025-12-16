Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump will deliver what he has described as an “address to the nation” from the White House at 9 pm ET Wednesday.

He announced plans for the speech in a post on Truth Social Tuesday, writing: “My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST. I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then.”

”It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME,” he added.

He did not elaborate further on the topic of his planned remarks, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later told reporters it would be a “really good speech” in which the president would “talk a lot about the accomplishments over the past 11 months.”

open image in gallery Trump did not say what he will speak about on Wednesday during his address. ( Getty Images )

The president did not specify whether he would be speaking from the Oval Office, but if tomorrow’s remarks take the usual form of a prime-time presidential speech, he will most likely be broadcast while speaking from behind the iconic Resolute desk.

Trump has delivered two sit-down addresses from the Oval Office since returning to power this past January. The first was a set of September 9 remarks on his administration’s efforts to promote “law and order” in the wake of the stabbing of a Ukrainian immigrant, Iryna Zarutska.

He spoke from the same place a day later after the assassination of GOP activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah.

Wednesday’s speech, the possible third of his second term, will see him equal the total number of sit-down addresses he delivered during his first four years in office.

open image in gallery Trump is no stranger to speaking to cameras, but a primetime address is not common. ( Getty Images )

One of those three, a speech he gave at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, was widely panned as a shambolic affair that started when Trump was caught on a hot microphone cursing over an ink stain on his shirt.

"Ah f***. Uh oh. I got a pen mark," he said before asking those present if anyone had a wipe or some "white stuff" to hide the stain on his shirt.

Moments later, he spooked markets by mistakenly saying he was halting the entry of all cargo being sent from Europe to the U.S. for the next month, leaving his advisers to clarify that he had meant to announce a travel ban from Europe — not a ban on the entry of goods.

His next formal address to the nation came ten months later in the wake of the riot he fomented at the U.S. Capitol in a last-ditch attempt to prevent certification of his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.