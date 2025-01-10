Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President-elect Donald Trump admitted that he was surprised at “how friendly” his now-viral chat with former President Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter’s funeral looked.

Trump was quizzed on the nature of the conversation after the funeral, but remained tight-lipped. He then suggested the pair “probably” get along well.

“It did look very friendly, I must say. I didn’t realize how friendly it looked. I saw it on your wonderful network just a little while ago before I came in,” Trump said. “And I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people who like each other.’”

Obama was spotted chuckling at something Trump said as the incoming president smiled.

Many who tuned in to watch Jimmy Carter’s funeral were surprised at how friendly Donald Trump and Barack Obama seemed to be. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We probably do [like each other],” Trump added, according to The Daily Beast.“We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do, I don’t know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody."

Trump and Obama sat next to each other, with the younger of the two men riding solo for the event as Michelle Obama reportedly had a scheduling conflict and was in Hawaii.

“We met backstage, as you know, before we went on,” Trump said. “I thought it was a beautiful service. But we all got along very well, which is good.”

Karen Pence doesn't shake Trump or Melania's hand at Jimmy Carter's funeral

As he entered the cathedral, Trump shook the hands of his former second-in-command, ex-Vice President Mike Pence and they exchanged a few words. Their partnership ended as Pence refused to go along with Trump’s plan to overturn the 2020 election and Trump supporters chanted for Pence’s hanging during the 2021 Capitol riot as a result.

Former Second Lady Karen Pence chose not to acknowledge Trump as he walked by her to get to his seat for the proceedings, in one of several noteable moments between members of administrations throughout the ceremony.