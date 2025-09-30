Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge unloaded on Donald Trump and top administration officials for threatening First Amendment rights of international students for demonstrating against Israel’s war in Gaza.

A damning 161-page opinion Tuesday found that State Secretary Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem illegally chilled protected speech of pro-Palestinian students and faculty by threatening to revoke their visas and then arresting, detaining and deporting them — what the judge called a “full-throated assault on the First Amendment across the board under the cover of an unconstitutionally broad definition” of antisemitism.

The ruling from Massachusetts District Judge William Young, who was appointed by Ronald Reagan, also spends several pages rebuking “justice in the Trump era” and the president’s campaign of “retribution” and “bullying” of political opponents while he “simply ignores” the Constitution as well as “our civil laws, regulations, mores, customs, practices, courtesies — all of it.”

“While the president naturally seeks warm cheering and gladsome, welcoming acceptance of his views, in the real world he’ll settle for sullen silence and obedience,” Young wrote. “What he will not countenance is dissent or disagreement.”

The judge even included a threatening note his chambers received. The first page of the ruling includes a hand-written note reading “TRUMP HAS PARDONS AND TANKS… WHAT DO YOU HAVE?”

open image in gallery A federal judge lambasted Trump and top administration officials for revoking visas of international students who protested against Israel’s war in Gaza and then arrested and threatened to deport them ( Getty Images )

The judge included his response: “Dear Mr. or Ms. Anonymous, Alone, I have nothing but my sense of duty. Together, We the People of the United States — you and me — have our magnificent Constitution. Here’s how that works out in a specific case.”

The ruling follows a nine-day trial stemming from a lawsuit brought by university professors and groups representing faculty and graduate students who argued the administration mounted an unconstitutional campaign against pro-Palestinian campus activists — including Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil — with the aid of anonymous pro-Israel activist websites.

Several high-profile cases involving prominent student activists are now at critical junctures after legal battles secured their release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody over First Amendment violations.

Khalil continues to fight an immigration judge order for his removal to Algeria or Syria, and Tufts University scholar Rumeysa Ozturk and Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi are challenging the administration’s attempts to appeal court orders that released them from ICE detention.

Rubio sought to justify the arrests of international students for their pro-Palestine activism by claiming their presence in the country undermines foreign policy interests to prevent antisemitism. He has said he “proudly” revoked hundreds of student visas over campus activism, leading to several high-profile arrests.

open image in gallery ( US District Court of Massachusetts )

Judge Young — who said the case may be “the most important ever to fall within the jurisdiction of this district court” — said it squarely asks whether non-citizens lawfully present in the United States “actually have the same free speech rights as the rest of us.”

“The Court answers this Constitutional question unequivocally ‘yes, they do,’” he wrote.

The trial and evidence provided “clear and convincing evidence” that Noem and Rubio “deliberately and with purposeful aforethought” worked “intentionally to chill the rights to freedom of speech and peacefully to assemble,” the judge wrote.

Judge Young did not immediately order the administration to change course but said he will hold further proceedings to determine how to prevent the government from further infringing on the First Amendment rights of students and faculty.

The Independent has requested comment from the State Department and Homeland Security.