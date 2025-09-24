New poll shows 76% of Americans believe Trump does not deserve a Nobel Peace Prize
Just over three-quarters of U.S. adults said the president does not deserve to win the coveted prize
Despite Donald Trump and his allies' repeated claims that the president deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize, it seems the majority of Americans do not agree, a new poll has shown.
Just over three-quarters of U.S. adults, 76 percent, say Trump does not deserve to win the coveted prize, compared to 22 percent who think he does, according to the survey conducted this month by the Washington Post and Ipsos.
The lack of backing for the president is in keeping with public opinion on his handling of major foreign wars.
Per the poll, 60 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s approach to the war between Russia and Ukraine and 58 percent disapprove of the handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.
The Post-Ipsos poll was conducted online from September 11 to 15 and surveyed 2,513 U.S. adults.
Even Republicans were not so sure that the president should be rewarded for his international diplomatic efforts, with 49 percent saying he should receive the peace prize, but 49 percent also saying he should not.
Only 14 percent of independents and 3 percent of Democrats say Trump deserves the award.
It comes after the president addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York Tuesday, during which he again claimed to have ended seven “raging” wars since returning to the Oval Office.
“This includes Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda — a vicious, violent war that was — Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he told delegates.
He added that “everyone” said he “should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each one of these achievements.”
But a CNN fact-check has pointed out that Egypt and Ethiopia were not at war during Trump’s time in the White House, so the president would have been unable to end one there.
In his remarks Trump also stated that recognition of a Palestinian state would reward Hamas, called for the immediate release of the October 7 hostages from Gaza, and urged Europe to impose tariffs on Russia and cease buying its oil due to the Ukraine war.
It came after nations including the UK, France and Canada all announced the recognition of the Palestinian state.
French President Emmanuel Macron later said that it was “totally wrong” that recognition was a gift to Hamas, during an interview with French channel BFMTV, and called on the president to pressure Israel if he wanted to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.
“I see a U.S. president who is active, who wants peace… who wants the Nobel Peace Prize. But the Nobel Peace Prize is possible only if you stop this war,” Macron said on Tuesday.
Trump may feel better about the Washington Post-Ipsos poll however, as the same survey found that 54 percent of respondents did not believe that former president Barack Obama deserved to win the Nobel Prize in 2009.
