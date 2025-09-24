New poll shows 76% of Americans believe Trump does not deserve a Nobel Peace Prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Despite Donald Trump and his allies' repeated claims that the president deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize, it seems the majority of Americans do not agree, a new poll has shown.

Just over three-quarters of U.S. adults, 76 percent, say Trump does not deserve to win the coveted prize, compared to 22 percent who think he does, according to the survey conducted this month by the Washington Post and Ipsos.

The lack of backing for the president is in keeping with public opinion on his handling of major foreign wars.

Per the poll, 60 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s approach to the war between Russia and Ukraine and 58 percent disapprove of the handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Post-Ipsos poll was conducted online from September 11 to 15 and surveyed 2,513 U.S. adults.

Even Republicans were not so sure that the president should be rewarded for his international diplomatic efforts, with 49 percent saying he should receive the peace prize, but 49 percent also saying he should not.

Only 14 percent of independents and 3 percent of Democrats say Trump deserves the award.

It comes after the president addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York Tuesday, during which he again claimed to have ended seven “raging” wars since returning to the Oval Office.

“This includes Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda — a vicious, violent war that was — Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he told delegates.

He added that “everyone” said he “should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each one of these achievements.”

But a CNN fact-check has pointed out that Egypt and Ethiopia were not at war during Trump’s time in the White House, so the president would have been unable to end one there.

In his remarks Trump also stated that recognition of a Palestinian state would reward Hamas, called for the immediate release of the October 7 hostages from Gaza, and urged Europe to impose tariffs on Russia and cease buying its oil due to the Ukraine war.

It came after nations including the UK, France and Canada all announced the recognition of the Palestinian state.

French President Emmanuel Macron later said that it was “totally wrong” that recognition was a gift to Hamas, during an interview with French channel BFMTV, and called on the president to pressure Israel if he wanted to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I see a U.S. president who is active, who wants peace… who wants the Nobel Peace Prize. But the Nobel Peace Prize is possible only if you stop this war,” Macron said on Tuesday.

Trump may feel better about the Washington Post-Ipsos poll however, as the same survey found that 54 percent of respondents did not believe that former president Barack Obama deserved to win the Nobel Prize in 2009.