Donald Trump has missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize – and Independent readers say that he didn't deserve it anyway, or at least not until 2026 if his Gaza ceasefire leads to sustainable peace.

The 2025 award instead went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was recognised for her tireless work promoting democratic rights.

The snub came after recent poll of our community showed that 59 per cent believed Trump shouldn’t receive the prize because his bad deeds outweighed any good he had done.

Meanwhile, 34 per cent felt his actions did not meet the committee’s criteria. Just 6 per cent thought he had made significant contributions to peace, and a further 1 per cent said the situation was too complex to judge.

While Trump had been positioning himself for the accolade, promoting his 20-point Gaza peace plan and claiming to have ended “seven wars,” readers and commentators alike emphasized that the Nobel committee rewards enduring, sustainable peace rather than short-term or symbolic victories.

Summing up the mood, one reader said: “Way premature. What’s his hurry? Let’s see if the peace lasts and becomes truly sustainable.”

With nominations for 2026 closing in January, Trump may yet emerge as a contender for next year’s prize, but in 2026, the accolade recognizes the courage and commitment of a leader operating under far greater personal risk.

Here’s what you had to say:

This is a ceasefire, not peace

Reagan ended the Cold War and nuclear escalation. He didn’t win one either. Carter did, and he too tried to find peace in the Middle East.

This agreement is welcome but it is just a first step and an effective ceasefire. Far better people and people of integrity have been here before and failed. On paper, much of this plan just hands Israel what it wants. There is no real plan for the future except capitulation by Palestinians and giving up any hope of a two-state solution. Not only is that grotesque, but it is doomed to fail.

It just feels like a breathing space for Israel, while Hamas give up their only leverage in hostages and arms. I have no issue in saying good riddance to Hamas, but the Israeli government is not a trustworthy agent either.

So, good start – this is a ceasefire, not peace – and Trump does not deserve any prizes.

Hammerhead72

Two sides to Trump

There are two sides to Trump – his rhetoric and his actions. It’s like his dealings with Kim Jong Un in his first term: yelling insults while also talking him into de-escalation. Or talking tough while withdrawing troops. Or one massive crazy overreaction to nip it in the bud.

If you ignore his rhetoric and just describe literal events, he would’ve won it. No U.S. president has ever spent more time negotiating foreign peace deals. So isn’t the Peace Prize more about image and reputation than actions and results? Because just listing his interventions, actions and results alone, he would’ve won it.

Ajames

He only wants it because Obama got it

Trump only wants the Nobel Peace Prize because Obama got it. Obama shouldn’t have had it, and nor should Trump. It’s just part of Trump’s narcissistic ego. When we have permanent peace and a two-state solution that ensures there is no more conflict in the Middle East ever, then possibly he would deserve it.

Markie

A missed opportunity

Technically, Trump couid still win the prize in future. In a sense, it’s a missed opportunity since it might have encouraged him to work to resolve other global conflicts. That said, the current Venezuelan winner is a worthy one.

Musil

War almost certain to restart

Trump has played some part in a ceasefire in Palestine. He has not achieved a solution to the ongoing problem of Israel seizing land in Gaza and the West Bank. Until an agreement is reached on the fair allocation of land and two states the war is almost certain to restart

Alrum

Reputation would be permanently damaged

He’s spoken favorably on behalf of violent and repressive leaders so often that if he were to be awarded it, its reputation and value would be permanently damaged. The list of those nominating him should be enough to prevent him being awarded it. What future winner could possibly feel honoured following in Trump’s footsteps?

Big Beautiful Bill

A big if

If – and it's a big if – the Gaza settlement sticks, I would reluctantly admit there is a case for Trump getting it next year. But much of his "peacemaking" so far is disputed or, in the case of Ukraine, non-existent. And renaming the Department of Defense the Department of War, blowing Venezuelan boats up in international waters, bombing Iran and Yemen, and decimating USAID are not the best look for a potential Nobel Peace Prize winner.

SteveB211

Absolutely does not deserve it

Trump absolutely does not deserve the Nobel “Peace” Prize!

So many more deserving individuals and organisations whose agenda is all about peace. More importantly, Trump and other politicians shouldn’t be lobbying for awards or prizes – they should understand they were elected to pursue peace, and it’s part of their job.

LightisRight

Just a publicity stunt

I hope and pray that this does bring peace for everyone, but truthfully I think this is just an exercise in buying time for Netanyahu and a publicity stunt by Trump to get his much-vaunted Nobel Peace Prize.

This “deal” is thin on detail, full of helpful loopholes and, at times, contradictory. Netanyahu has already promised that there’ll never be a Palestinian state and will ignore some of the stipulations in this deal.

TomSnout

Saving lives is what matters

Peace Prize nominations closed in January and there were 338 candidates. Trump was not seriously in the running for this year’s announcement.

Next year? Let’s see.

Assuming an enduring ceasefire happens, I don’t care if some of the credit belongs – possibly rightly – with Donald Trump. Saving lives is what matters.

SteveHill

