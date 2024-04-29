Trump and DeSantis stage long private meeting in Florida as ex-president seeks help with 2024 election: Live
Former president running for White House while battling myriad indictments and legal cases
Donald Trump is understood to have met with Florida governor Ron DeSantis in Miami on Sunday in order to resolve their differences after a bruising primary rivalry in time for November’s presidential election.
Mr DeSantis’s campaign for the GOP nomination ended in disappointment in January after failing to live up to expectations and after he was brutally taunted by the former president, who now hopes to capitalise on his influence with Sunshine State conservative donors and sat down with him for an hours-long meeting to bury the hatchet.
Mr Trump otherwise spent his weekend lashing out at a number of his enemies on Truth Social, from independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr to outgoing Utah senator Mitt Romney, but reserved particular ire for President Joe Biden and comedian Colin Jost after they joked about him at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.
Mr Biden teased his election rival by saying his hush money trial, which resumes on Tuesday, had left him facing “Stormy weather”, nicknamed him “Sleepy Don” and admitted that age was an issue in the contest after all: “I’m a grown man running against a six-year-old”.
Truth Social: Trump posts ‘STOP THE PROTESTS NOW!!!’
Here he is, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, not knowing that American citizens have a constitutional right to protest.
New York hush money trial: Key takeaways from first week of testimony
Trump’s trial is not happening on Monday but will be back tomorrow with more testimony from banker Gary Forro and others.
Here’s Kelly Rissman on what we learned from week one proper.
Key takeaways from the first week of Trump’s trial testimony
It was an eventful first week of testimony in Donald Trump’s criminal trial – complete with testimony from a tabloid boss, gag order fine threats and the former president’s characteristic rants
Barr: Angry Trump often proposed executing his rivals
I don’t know what’s more chilling about this revelation from Trump’s former US attorney general Bill Barr: that the 45th president said this sort of thing at the White House or that Barr plans to vote for him again in November anyway.
Here’s Kelly Rissman’s report on Barr’s recent declaration of support for a man he once compared to a “nine-year-old child” (three years older than Biden placed him).
Bill Barr reveals he will vote for Trump despite once calling him a 9-year-old child
The former Trump administration attorney general called the hush money trial an ‘abomination’
Trump invites himself to the White House to debate Biden
The former president turned criminal defendant has suddenly begun to put pressure on his successor to debate him, despite refusing to appear on stage with his rivals for the Republican nomination last year.
Speaking outside of Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, he proposed the White House as the ideal venue for such a contest, which Biden has said he is more than willing to be part of.
Here’s more on Trump’s challenge from Andrew Feinberg, Eric Garcia and Josh Marcus.
Trump invites himself to the White House to debate Biden
President expressed openness to debating his rival during a wide-ranging interview on Friday with radio host Howard Stern
Biden trails Trump in poll showing RFK Jr winning one in six voters
Here’s more from John Bowden on CNN’s latest poll suggesting RFK Jr is having a serious impact on the presidential race, no doubt a major factor behind Trump’s sustained attack on the Kennedy family’s black sheep over the weekend.
Biden trails Trump in poll showing RFK Jr winning one in six voters
Double-digit support for RFK Jr registered by poll as Biden lags far behind Trump
‘Stormy weather’: Biden pokes fun at Trump at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Another target of Trump’s fury was Saturday Night Live regular Colin Jost, who roasted him remorselessly at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday evening.
Notoriously thin-skinned, there’s no way the Republican was going to take jokes like these with good grace.
Trump refused to attend the event when he was commander-in-chief after being mocked remorselessly in person by Barack Obama when he did go in 2011, with the 44th president riotouslessly sending up the Republican’s ludicrous “birther” conspiracy theory of the time.
President Biden also got in on the act on Saturday, teasing his election rival by saying his hush money trial had left him facing “Stormy weather”, nicknamed him “Sleepy Don” for dozing in court and admitted that age was an issue in the race for the White House after all: “I’m a grown man running against a six-year-old”.
Here’s more on the night from Ariana Baio.
Biden quips Trump is facing ‘Stormy weather’ at White House Correspondents’ dinner
Biden referred to the former president as ‘Sleepy Don’ and ‘a six-year-old’ during event in Washington DC
Truth Social: Trump spends weekend lashing out at enemies
The former president was otherwise busy this weekend attacking his numerous enemies on his social media platform, going after everyone from President Biden to California governor Gavin “Newscum” while getting in jabs at outgoing Utah senator Mitt Romney and even Bill Maher and Howard Stern.
He reserved particular venom for independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, however, amid recent polling indicating the anti-vaxxer is attracting the support of potential Trump voters.
Here’s Ariana Baio with more on his angry reaction to RFK Jr, who has claimed he was approached by the Trump campaign to be the Orange One’s running mate.
Trump calls RFK Jr ‘wasted protest vote’ after strong polling with Republicans
Kennedy campaign has increased support among potential Trump voters, new polling shows
Trump and DeSantis meet in Miami to bury hatchet after bitter primary rivalry
Donald Trump is understood to have met with Florida governor Ron DeSantis in Miami on Sunday in order to resolve their differences after a bruising primary rivalry in time for November’s presidential election.
DeSantis’s campaign for the GOP nomination ended in disappointment in January after failing to live up to expectations and after he was brutally taunted by the former president, who now hopes to capitalise on his influence with Sunshine State conservative donors and sat down with him for an hours-long meeting to bury the hatchet, according to The Washington Post.
Trump has consistently fallen behind President Joe Biden’s fundraising efforts so far and is exploring all avenues as he seeks to make up the difference.
Although the front-runner ridiculed DeSantis throughout the campaign – taking credit for his election to the governor’s mansion, mocking him for wearing heeled cowboy boots to appear taller and calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Meatball Ron” – the governor endorsed Trump for the presidency when he announced the suspension of his campaign.
The pair have reportedly not spoken since, however, and DeSantis was branded “a sad little man” in February by Trump campaign aide Chris LaCivita after criticising the candidate.
Sunday’s detente was intended to bring an end to that animosity between the two men.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Donald Trump’s race for the White House and numerous legal entanglements.
The Republican presidential candidate’s New York hush money trial is in recess on Monday but, never fear, there’s plenty more going on in Trumpworld to keep us occupied.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies