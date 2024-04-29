✕ Close Related: President Biden cracks Stormy Daniels joke aimed at Trump during White House Correspondent’s Dinner

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump is understood to have met with Florida governor Ron DeSantis in Miami on Sunday in order to resolve their differences after a bruising primary rivalry in time for November’s presidential election.

Mr DeSantis’s campaign for the GOP nomination ended in disappointment in January after failing to live up to expectations and after he was brutally taunted by the former president, who now hopes to capitalise on his influence with Sunshine State conservative donors and sat down with him for an hours-long meeting to bury the hatchet.

Mr Trump otherwise spent his weekend lashing out at a number of his enemies on Truth Social, from independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr to outgoing Utah senator Mitt Romney, but reserved particular ire for President Joe Biden and comedian Colin Jost after they joked about him at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

Mr Biden teased his election rival by saying his hush money trial, which resumes on Tuesday, had left him facing “Stormy weather”, nicknamed him “Sleepy Don” and admitted that age was an issue in the contest after all: “I’m a grown man running against a six-year-old”.