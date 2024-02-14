Trump Nato remarks slammed by Biden as ‘dumb’, ‘shameful’ and ‘unAmerican’: Latest updates
President Biden took aim at predecessor while encouraging House to act quickly on Ukraine aid package
Donald Trump’s remarks concerning Nato allies and Russian aggression have been slammed by Joe Biden as he urged the House of Representatives to act quickly on Ukraine aid.
Over the weekend, Mr Trump said if countries did not pay their fair share toward the alliance there would be no US protection and he would “encourage” Russia to do “whatever the hell they want”.
The president said his predecessor’s comments amounted to bowing down to a Russian dictator, calling them “dumb”, “shameful”, “dangerous”, and “unAmerican”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block a ruling that struck down his “immunity” defence against prosecution for crimes allegedly committed in office, potentially teeing up the nation’s highest court to weigh in on another huge question hanging over his campaign.
Last week an appellate court ruling rejected his “immunity” claim against charges connected to the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The Supreme Court met last week to hear opening arguments in another case to determinewhether states have the power to exclude Mr Trump from ballot papers under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which bars insurrectionists from returning to public office.
Georgia election interference: Judge to hold hearing on Fani Willis over two days
Judge Scott McAfee, the presiding justice in the sprawling Fulton County election interference case in Georgia, will hold two days of hearings into the motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the case.
The motion was brought by defendant Michael Roman after allegations of an improper relationship between the two prosecutors came to light, and then joined by several other defendants, including former president Donald Trump.
Here’s our latest reporting on the case, by Alex Woodward:
Trump wants Fani Willis kicked off his case. A judge said a hearing ‘must occur’
The former president reportedly plans to watch testimony in a misconduct hearing targeting the prosecutor leading the sprawling election subversion case against him and his allies in Fulton County, Georgia
Allies ‘wonder whether they can rely on America’, warns Romney after ‘outrageous’ Trump Nato remarks
Mitt Romney has told The Independent that former President Donald Trump’s comments about how he would urge Russia to attack Nato countries who don’t spend enough on defence makes US allies wonder if they can “rely on America”.
Mr Romney’s comments come after Mr Trump’s rally in Conway, South Carolina on Sunday, where he said: “If we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?” Mr Trump said, claiming to remember a Nato member state leader asking him during his presidency. He then claimed to have responded: “No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want.”
Mr Romney, now a Utah Senator after being the 2012 Republican presidential nominee and serving as the governor of Massachusetts, told The Independent on Monday: “He says outrageous things to get people riled up. It works at the rallies. Unfortunately, it also has an impact around the world where our friends wonder whether they can rely on America.”
Biden has a trust gap problem
Joe Biden is less trusted on key issues than Donald Trump, according to a new poll that suggests voters have become weary with his administration’s handling of major crises and upset about the state of the economy.
An ABC News/Ipsos poll that was released on Sunday provided several vexing results for the incumbent president. One startling result that suggests the depth of Mr Biden’s problems: voters were more likely to blame him over Mr Trump for the collapse of border security talks in Congress — even despite Mr Trump publicly coming out against the legislation, while Mr Biden supported it.
It’s a maddening survey result that suggests two problems: insufficient or ineffective messaging on the issue of immigration in general and the Senate’s bipartisan compromise legislation specifically on the part of the White House and Biden campaign; and a failure by the beltway media to succinctly describe the state of both America’s immigration system and the politics behind it to the American public.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC:
Biden faces trust gap on key issues including immigration and inflation
President’s trust ratings on economic and immigration issues continue to suggest messaging problems
‘Cowboys for Trump’ leader turns to Supreme Court over insurrection challenge
Nearly two years ago, an elected official from New Mexico was convicted on charges for his role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, then removed from office under a constitutional clause banning anyone who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.
The case of Couy Griffin, a now-former Otero County commissioner, is in front of the US Supreme Court, just days after Donald Trump challenged a Colorado court’s decision that disqualified him from 2024 ballots under the same rule.
Justices are scheduled to consider Griffin’s case in a private conference on Friday.
Alex Woodward has the details of the case:
He was kicked out of office for insurrection. Will the Supreme Court step in?
Couy Griffin was removed under the same ‘insurrection’ challenge that also threatens Trump’s eligibility
Watch: Biden says Trump Nato remarks are ‘dumb’, ‘shameful’, ‘dangerous’, and ‘unAmerican’
Trump civil fraud trial verdict due Friday
Molly Crane-Newman of the New York Daily News reports that the verdict in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial will be handed down by Judge Arthur Engoron on Friday.
She cites a source familiar with the plans as saying that it will be published “barring unforeseen circumstances”.
The former president could be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars and may even be barred from working in real estate in New York state.
His codefendants from his company include both his adult sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump as well as former senior Trump Organization executives.
The verdict had been expected by the end of January but was delayed:
Trump’s fraud trial judge fires back at his attorneys in scathing letter
Arthur Engoron wants to get to the bottom of perjury allegations against former CFO Allen Weisselberg
House GOP seek testimony from special counsel in Biden classified documents probe
Republicans in the House of Representatives have reportedly reached out to Justice Department special counsel Robert Hur about the possibility of his testifying before the Judiciary Committee over his investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Mr Hur, a Republican former US attorney for Maryland appointed to the task by US attorney general Merrick Garland, caused a furore last week after publishing a report that found the president had “wilfully” held onto highly-sensitive material after leaving office as Barack Obama’s vice president in January 2017 and that they had not been securely stored at his Delaware home or Washington DC office.
He did not charge Mr Biden with a crime but did include an astonishingly personal attack, describing his subject as likely to appear to a jury as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
House Republicans seek testimony from special counsel in Biden documents probe
Robert Hur could appear before Judiciary Committee to discuss his contention that the president is an ‘elderly man with a poor memory’ in latest GOP election year stunt
Rosenmontag Carnival floats lampoon Trump
ICYMI: Haley accuses Trump of ‘attacking all veterans’ by disrespecting her husband’s military service
Donald Trump’s challenger for the Republican presidential nomination was interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper last night and continued to go after her rival for his absurd attack on her husband’s absence from the campaign trail (he’s serving overseas, something Mr Trump never cared to).
She shrewdly extended her attack as part of a strategy to make it about the former president’s cynical disdain for “all veterans” and the US military generally.
Yesterday, she had this to say on the same subject, which is a cute line.
She has also been hitting back at him on social media, fighting the war on many fronts.
