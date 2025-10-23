Trump facing outrage as new poll shows majority of Americans don’t want East Wing to be demolished: Latest
The president revealed the new price tag for the ballroom project: $300 million
Americans are deeply unhappy with President Donald Trump’s demolition of the White House’s East Wing, a new poll has found, as critics slam him for rising costs of the project amid a government shutdown that is now in its 23rd day.
More than half of U.S. adults disapprove of the demolition, according to a new poll. Trump revealed Wednesday that the project will now cost an estimated $300 million and require tearing down the entire East Wing. "In order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure," the president said.
Although demolition is well underway, the White House has not sent plans for the new 90,000 square-foot ballroom to the National Capital Planning Commission, which oversees construction of federal buildings, Reuters reported.
And now in its third week, the government shutdown has sparked growing risk of delayed food assistance benefits to the 42 million Americans who rely on the aid.
Federal troops are to begin arriving in San Francisco Thursday against the wishes of the city's mayor and California governor.
The Trump administration says it is part of an effort to track down illegal immigrants and provide more security but California's leading Democrats say the surge is intended to provoke violent protests.
Hegseth confirms second U.S. strike in the Pacific Ocean
One day after what’s believed to be the first U.S. strike against an alleged drug-carrying boat in the Pacific Ocean, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed a second.
The U.S. carried out “yet another lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization” in the Eastern Pacific, Hegseth wrote in a social media post Wednesday night.
Three male “narco-terrorists” were killed in the strike. No U.S. forces were harmed.
The vessel was “known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and was carrying narcotics,” he wrote.
Two people were killed in Tuesday’s strike in the Pacific Ocean.
The U.S. has conducted at least nine strikes since September, killing at least 37 people in total.
“These strikes will continue, day after day,” Hegseth warned.
Trump ally says that the ballroom is one of the 'most exciting construction projects' in the history of Washington D.C.
Trump previously appointed his White House staff secretary, Will Scharf, as the chair of the National Capital Planning Commission - the body which approves new buildings at the heart of the government.
During the organization’s last videotaped meeting, Scharf defended Trump’s plans to build a ballroom at the White House.
“I think it’s one of the most exciting construction projects in the modern history of the District and I think any assertion that this commission should have been consulted earlier than it has been or will be is simply false and represents a misunderstanding of this commission’s role in that project,” he said, according to Politico.
According to Reuters, the Trump administration has still not submitted plans for the ballroom to the National Capital Planning Commission.
Trump's ballroom will 'overwhelm the White House,' says historic preservation watchdog
The chair of the National Trust for Historic Preservation has said it is “deeply concerned” over Trump’s plans for the ballroom.
Dr. Carol Quillen, the NTHP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said the new building will "overwhelm the White House itself.”
She is now urging Trump to “pause demolition” work on the East Wing until plans for the ballroom are approved by the National Capital Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts.
She also wrote in her statement that the ballroom “may also permanently disrupt the carefully balanced classical design of the White House with its two smaller, and lower, East and West Wings.”
No public compliance with asbestos safety measures in East Wing demolition, watchdog says
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization has said that the Trump administration has made “no public announcement” of “compliance” with laws designed to keep construction workers safe.
The ADAO said in a statement that the East Wing was built at the height of the use of asbestos, meaning it could be dangerous for people demolishing the site.
“A worker demolishing the East Wing today could face a terminal diagnosis in 2045,” the group wrote.
“These requirements are standard on all federal demolition projects and are designed to prevent exposure to dangerous, toxic substances like asbestos, to protect lives, and ensure environmental compliance,” the ADAO added. “To date, these documents, if they exist, have not been publicly disclosed.”
The firm added that an asbestos investigation was carried out in 2019, which led to staffers, including Ivanka Trump, being forced to relocate their offices.
"It's the perfect symbol of the Trump administration," presidential historian says
Jonathan Alter, a presidential historian, claimed that the demolition of the East Wing is symbolic of Trump’s entire second term in office.
He also claimed that the administration likely wanted photographs of the flattening of the building to be hidden.
“It’s the perfect symbol of the Trump administration and that’s why they didn’t want this photograph and that’s why it will become iconic and be used in history books for hundreds of years,” he told The Guardian.
“It’s not the worst thing that he’s done but there’s a perfect alignment between the visual image and the major theme of the Trump second term.
“Early on with Elon Musk it was a chainsaw. Now it’s a wrecking ball and that’s been their attitude. They’ve taken a wrecking ball to the rule of law.”
Trump demands that the Department of Justice pay him $230 million
Donald Trump has demanded that the Department of Justice pay him $230 million for its probes into his 2016 campaign amid accusations of Russian interference in the election.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion was also raided by the FBI in 2022, after it was alleged that he had retained government files from his time in office.
He hit back by submitting his first complaint against the DOJ in 2023, according to the New York Times. A second complaint was filed in 2024.
“I have a lawsuit that was doing very well, and when I became president, I said, I’m sort of suing myself,” he said. “It sort of looks bad, I’m suing myself, right?,” Trump told reporters.
However, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a member of the Judiciary Committee, said that paying $230 million could be a conflict of interest.
“I think it is a bizarre potential abuse. It’s really head-spinning,” he said, according to The Hill.
