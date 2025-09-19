Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge in Florida has thrown out President Donald Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times in a scathing order slamming the litigation as “decidedly improper and impermissible” under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and ordered his attorneys to obey a page limit if they want to re-file the case.

U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, who was named to the federal bench by former President George H.W. Bush, struck the president’s legal complaint from the court’s docket in an order lambasting both Trump and his legal team for having brought it in the first place.

“In this action, a prominent American citizen (perhaps the most prominent American citizen) alleges defamation by a prominent American newspaper publisher (perhaps the most prominent American newspaper publisher) and by several other corporate and natural persons,” he said.

Merryday noted that Trump’s 85-page complaint had alleged “only two simple counts of defamation” while taking a full eighty pages to get to the first count.

The judge’s order also took aim at the poor quality of the writing used in the complaint as he groused about how Trump’s lawyers forced readers to “labor through allegations” replete with unnecessary verbiage such as “a new journalistic low for the hopelessly compromised and tarnished ‘Gray Lady’” and other examples of what he called the “many, often repetitive, and laudatory (toward President Trump) but superfluous allegations” exhibited in the president’s stricken complaint.

He further criticized Trump’s lawyers for not apparently understanding that a legal complaint is neither a “public forum for vituperation and invective” nor a “megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally or the functional equivalent of the Hyde Park Speakers’ Corner.”

At the same time, the judge took pains to note that his order was not rendering any judgment on the truth of Trump’s allegations against the Times and several of its’ writers as well as Penguin Random House, the publishers of a critical book about him.

Instead, he stressed that a legal complaint is “an improper and impermissible place for the tedious and burdensome aggregation of prospective evidence, for the rehearsal of tendentious arguments, or for the protracted recitation and explanation of legal authority putatively supporting the pleader’s claim.”

While he left open the possibility for Trump’s lawyers to re-file their lawsuit, he ordered them to keep their second attempt to under 40 pages and said it must be filed within the next four weeks.

Trump filed the lawsuit on Monday against the Times, its’ reporters and their publisher, arguing that the defendants “maliciously published” both articles and a book, Lucky Loser, about him “knowing that these publications were filled with repugnant distortions and fabrications.”

In the now-stricken filing, Trump’s lawyers argued that the publications damaged both his business and personal reputation, inflicting major economic harm on his brand value and significantly affecting his future financial prospects.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the president’s private attorneys said Trump would “continue to hold the Fake News accountable through this powerhouse lawsuit against the New York Times, its reporters, and Penguin Random House, in accordance with the judge’s direction on logistics.”