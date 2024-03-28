Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Donald Trump to attend wake of slain New York police officer Jonathan Diller

Benjamin Salmon
Thursday 28 March 2024 17:26
Warning: the following livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation. The Independent strives to counteract misinformation across its platforms. Click here for the latest on the 2024 US Presidential Election: https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics

Watch live as Donald Trump attends the wake of a New York City police officer killed during a traffic stop on Monday 28 March.

The former president was invited by the family of New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Jonathan Diller to attend the wake in Massapequa on Long Island, east of New York City.

The 31-year-old officer was shot in the New York borough of Queens on Monday and two suspects have been taken into custody.

Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday paying tribute to the three-year NYPD veteran.

"To Officer Diller’s family, and all of the other brave men and women of law enforcement who put your lives on the line every day, we love you, we appreciate you, and we will always stand with you!", Mr Trump said in the post.

