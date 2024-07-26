Support truly

Former President Donald Trump hit out at Vice President Kamala Harris for her insistence that Israel should avoid civilian casualties and allow Palestinians access to humanitarian aid as he hosted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

In video released by Trump’s presidential campaign, the Israeli leader was greeted by the ex-president on the front steps of his Palm Beach, Florida, mansion turned social club, where the pair embraced before smiling for the cameras.

In a subsequent video shot by handpicked news outlets invited into the facility by Trump’s campaign, the two right-wing politicians were seen seated at a table as if both men were conducting a diplomatic meeting.

Trump called the sitting vice president’s comments on the tragedies civilians have suffered in Gaza “disrespectful” and claimed that there would be a world war in the Middle East if he is not returned to the White House after this year’s presidential election.

“If we win, it'll be very simple. It's all going to work out, and very quickly. If we don't, you're going to end up with major wars in the Middle East, and maybe a third world war,” he said.

Trump and Netanyahu met for a meeting at the ex-president’s Mar-a-Lago club ( AP )

Trump also suggested that he was “better” for Israel than any other American president because he allowed Netanyahu and his extremist allies to conduct themselves as they wished with regard to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

For his part, Netanyahu was all smiles as he arrived at Trump’s social club. A New York Times photographer who was invited into the facility posted on X that Netanyahu asked Trump about the ear wound he received during an assassination attempt earlier this month.

The two leaders have long had a warm relationship, and both share legal troubles in their respective home countries. Trump and Netanyahu are each facing criminal charges against them, and are fighting to regain or remain in power in order to stay out of prison.

Netanyahu has generally been friendly with Republican presidents while acting to undermine Democrats and exploit divisions within the Democratic Party because GOP administrations have not pushed as hard for him to continue with the peace process.

But he has had his share of tensions with Trump since the ex-president lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Trump reportedly became enraged after Netanyahu acknowledged Biden’s victory and he has repeatedly condemned Israel’s “bad [public relations]” over the conduct of the war in Gaza.