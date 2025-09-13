Trump administration could deploy 1,000 troops to Louisiana cities until 2026, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has reportedly drafted plans to activate roughly 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops and send them to the state’s “urban centers” like New Orleans, the latest potential expansion of the unprecedented White House effort to use military troops in law enforcement in Democratic-led cities around the country.

In an undated memo obtained by The Washington Post, the Department of Defense described a potential plan, lasting through September 2026, to activate such troops if the Republican governor of Louisiana requests them.

The documents described the plan as having a “unique advantage” of working with the state’s Republican Governor Jeff Landry, whose support could allow the federal government to invoke Title 32 of the U.S. Code, allowing the National Guard to operate under state control with federal funds, avoiding running afoul of a bedrock federal law stopping the military from being involved in domestic law enforcement.

“Leaked documents should not be interpreted as policy,” the Pentagon said in a statement to the paper, affirming the documents’ authenticity. “We will not discuss these plans through leaked documents, pre-decisional or otherwise.”

The Independent has requested comment from Landry’s office.

open image in gallery An undated Trump plan reportedly calls for 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops to deploy across cities in operation lasting until late 2026 ( AFP/Getty )

The president has been floating sending troops to New Orleans, a Democratic-led city in a Republican state, since earlier this month, following deployments of troops in Washington and Los Angeles, as well as so-far-unrealized threats to send the military into Chicago.

Landry recently wrote on X that Louisiana wanted Trump’s “help from New Orleans to Shreveport!”

Trump claimed this week that New Orleans is in “really bad shape,” though the police department there in May reported a 20 percent decrease in violent crime so far this year compared with the same period last year.

The president has also said troops will be sent to Memphis, another blue city in a red state. Murder in the city is currently at a six-year low.

“We're gonna fix that just like we did Washington,” Trump told Fox and Friends on Friday of Memphis. “I would've preferred going to Chicago."

open image in gallery Trump administration has pointed to Memphis as next city to experience federal National Guard anti-crime operation, following controversial deployment in Washington, D.C. ( AP )

The mayor of Memphis, Paul Young, has said he opposes a federal military action in the city to fight crime.

“I did not ask for the National Guard and I don’t think it is the way to drive down crime,” he said at a news conference. “However, that decision has been made.”

Last week, the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration over sending the Guard into the capital, arguing the operation was an illegal “military occupation” which violated federal prohibitions on using troops for law enforcement.

A federal judge ruled in early September that the administration “willfully” broke the law by sending National Guard troops into Los Angeles over the objection of state officials to respond to anti-immigration raid protests, writing that the operation raised the specter of “creating a national police force with the President as its chief.”

The administration has appealed the ruling.