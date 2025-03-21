Trump says Musk won’t be briefed on secret China war plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has denied claims made in a New York Times report that Elon Musk, his close ally, was scheduled to receive a Pentagon briefing on Friday regarding the military's strategy for a potential conflict with China.

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said "China will not even be mentioned or discussed" during the Pentagon meeting.

The report was “ridiculous” and “untrue,” he said.

Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon chief, echoed this sentiment in a post on X.

He confirmed that Musk would visit the Pentagon, but said it was “fake news” that Musk would see any top-secret military plans.

The meeting would focus on "innovation, efficiencies, and smarter production," he said.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the New York Times that senior military officials would attend the briefing for Musk at the Pentagon, providing an overview of various topics, including China.

Elon Musk, left, and Donald Trump in the Oval Office in February ( Getty Images )

The New York Times report, citing two unnamed US officials, claimed that the briefing would consist of 20 to 30 slides outlining how the US would engage in a conflict with China.

Access to this closely guarded military plan would signify a significant expansion of Musk's role as a Trump advisor. Musk has been at the forefront of efforts to reduce US government spending.

It would also fuel questions about conflicts of interest for Musk, who as the head of Tesla and SpaceX has business interests in China and with the Pentagon.

However, the Times pointed out that Musk may require access to sensitive military strategies to ensure that proposed budget cuts do not inadvertently affect essential weapons systems vital to the Pentagon's defence plans, particularly concerning potential conflicts involving China.

The White House has previously said Musk will recuse himself if any conflicts of interest arise between his business dealings and his role in cutting federal government spending.

In a statement to the Times, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said: “The Defense Department is excited to welcome Elon Musk to the Pentagon on Friday. He was invited by Secretary Hegseth and is just visiting.”

Washington and Beijing have had tense relations for years over differences ranging from access to technology, trade tariffs and cybersecurity to TikTok, Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights and the origins of Covid.