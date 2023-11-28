Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former President Donald Trump is cashing in on his legal troubles any way he can.

According to Mr Trump’s campaign website, his office is now selling “never surrender” Christmas items emblazoned with his mugshot, including wrapping paper and a stocking.

Mr Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” baseball caps are also being offered in the traditional red and green with a Christmas lights embellishment.

The hats are currently on sale for $50 each, while the wrapping paper is being sold for $35. The stocking is priced at $25.

Some of the items, including the wrapping paper and a Christmas ornament, are being offered as “free gifts” with donations higher than the items’ price on the website if purchased through fundraising emails.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump’s campaign for comment.

A screenshot of the official Donald Trump merchandising site of a Never Surrender Christmas Stocking with his mug shot on it (Supplied)

Several other non-Christmas-themed pieces of merchandise featuring Mr Trump’s mugshot are still for sale.

The merchandise sales go directly toward Mr Trump’s campaign, including Trump’s Save America, a joint fundraising committee, and Donald J Trump for President 2024.

It’s not the first time the former president has tried to use his legal battles — of which there are four — to raise money for his 2024 presidential bid.

Shortly after he was booked in August on felony charges of trying to overturn the result of the 2020 election, he raised $7.1m by selling T-shirts, posters, bumper stickers and beverage coolers, Politico reported.

Mr Trump even made history by raising $4.8m on the Friday following his arrest, marking the single-highest day of recorded sales by his campaign to date.

His campaign has reportedly spent millions of dollars to help pay off his mounting attorney fees.

The former president faces three other battles related to taking classified documents from his time in office, a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and felony charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.