Donald Trump snapped at an Indian reporter during a press conference with Narendra Modi after he struggled to understand his question.

During the press meet with the Indian prime minister, the reporter asked the US president about his decision to extradite Pakistani national and accused terrorist Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India and the rising anti-India voices in the US.

A clip of the awkward interaction has since gone viral on social media.

Mr Trump first says, “We’ll do a few questions”, and then points towards the reporter: “Please. Please go ahead. Yeah, yeah, blue shirt.”

The reporter, whose identity is not confirmed, can then be heard saying: “Thank you, Mr President. People in India will naturally welcome your decision to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India back home. In that context, I’d like to ask you a question about… in the last few years, we have seen several groups in the US raising anti-India voice, calling about separation, terrorism activities in India. Do you think that should continue here in the US as well?”

Mr Trump responds: “You’re gonna have to go louder.”

The reporter tries again: “Mr President, people in India would be welcoming your decision to extradite Tahawwur Rana.”

The reporter was still speaking when Mr Trump interrupted and said: “I can’t understand a word he’s saying.”

It was unclear whether Mr Trump struggled with the reporter’s accent or if there was an audio issue.

Rana, accused of aiding the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack that killed 166 people, is currently held in a high-security US prison.

This isn’t the first time Mr Trump has dismissed a reporter over their accent. Earlier this month, during a media interaction at the White House with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, he had a similar response to Afghan journalist Nazira Karimi.

Ms Karimi asked Trump: “Do you have any plan to change Afghanistan’s situation? Are you able to recognise the Taliban, because I’m an Afghan journalist.”

In response, Mr Trump said he was having a “little hard time” understanding her and asked: “Where are you from?”

“Afghanistan,” she replied.

The US president said: “Oh, actually, it’s a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent.” He then admitted that the “only problem is I can’t understand a word you’re saying. But, but I just say this. Good luck, live in peace.”

During his last presidency, in October 2017, Mr Trump repeatedly used an exaggerated Spanish accent to pronounce “Puerto Rico” in his speech to a Hispanic Heritage Month event.

“We are also praying for the people of Puerto Rico,” Mr Trump told the crowd, dragging out the vowels into a caricature of the Spanish pronunciation. “We love Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico.”

“And we also love Puerto Rico,” he added, in his usual accent.

The crowd gathered at the White House included representatives from more than 200 Hispanic businesses, community groups, and faith groups. Some audience members cheered at the comments.