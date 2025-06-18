Just-launched Trump Mobile mocked over ‘Gulf of Mexico’ coverage map gaffe: ‘Priceless’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trump Mobile, the newly launched line of smartphones produced by the Trump Organization for “real Americans,” has become a target for Internet mockery yet again after social media users realized its coverage map featured the Gulf of Mexico - not the Trump-preferred “Gulf of America”

Eagle-eyed users were quick to point out that a coverage map for the American-made smartphones labeled the body of water off the coast of Louisiana as the Gulf of Mexico.

“The new Trump Mobile coverage map was released today. It features the Gulf of Mexico!” one person wrote on X, sharing both screen grabs and video evidence of the gaffe.

“Trump family literally deleted an entire page off their grifting website because it showed Gulf of Mexico instead of Gulf of America,” one person wrote along with a laughing crying emoji.

Another chimed in to mock the situation, writing, “Trump probably does not remember by now that he renamed it.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s Trump Mobile smartphone company has been mocked for its coverage map featuring the Gulf of Mexico. ( AFP/Getty )

“They keep forgetting their own b*******.” another added.

Another social media user jibed: “It will always be the Gulf of Mexico. This is culture war BS.”

The business, run by President Donald Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, promptly pulled its coverage map after social media users started to point out the discrepancy in names for the body of water.

In a January 2025 executive order, Trump made the controversial decision to rename the body of water the “Gulf of America,” which was adhered to by Google and Apple Maps, despite backlash.

According to Wired, the coverage map initially shared by Trump Mobile resembled that used by Ultra Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator owned by T-Mobile.

open image in gallery Coverage map for the phones shows the body of water below Louisiana was labeled as the Gulf of Mexico, as opposed to Trump’s preferred name for it, the ‘Gulf of America.’ ( Handout )

The map was taken down hours after the official launch of Trump Mobile, with the website taking users to a “404 not found” message.

The Trump Mobile phones are set to be available in August for $499, though experts have warned they may end up costing much more if they do end up being manufactured in America, as promised.

Phone plans for the T1 Phone will cost $47.45 a month and will include call centers based in the U.S. and phones made in America, according to the Trump Organization.

The company’s launch comes after Trump has piled pressure on tech giantApple to move its manufacturing base to the U.S. at the risk of feeling the wrath of his sweeping tariffs, introduced on so-called Liberation Day.