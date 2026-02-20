Trump has a $1.4B war chest for the midterms. Republicans still fear he’ll ‘never spend’ that money on their races, report says
Trump has warned he could be ‘impeached’ if Republicans lose too many seats in the midterms
President Donald Trump is in control of a large sum of cash as the November midterm elections approach, but some Republicans are concerned he’ll be reluctant to spend it, according to a new report.
Trump’s allies have estimated that he controls a political war chest of about $1.4 billion, Puck News reports. This apparent total doesn’t include the millions Trump has raised for other projects, including the White House ballroom and his presidential library, according to the outlet.
This comes after Trump bragged in August that he had raised “in excess of $1.5 billion” since the 2024 election.
Now, some Republicans are worried Trump won’t be willing to spend enough on key midterm races to make a difference, according to Puck News. An unnamed Republican Senator told the outlet: “He’ll never spend all that money, because history tells us that.”
Given that Trump isn’t running for reelection, some are questioning where the cash might go.
“I think a lot of people are asking, ‘What is it all for?’” Saurav Ghosh, the federal campaign finance reform director at the Campaign Legal Center, told the Associated Press.
The funds could help Trump influence the midterms, and even the 2028 presidential race, the AP reports. Sources close to the president have insisted he’s eager to help Republicans, though he has appeared reluctant to spend on other people’s races in the past, according to the outlet.
Trump’s team appears to be making a plan for which races he may focus on.
Key advisers — including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair and former campaign manager Chris LaCivita — have helped review midterm races to determine how the president might engage in them, Puck News reports.
The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.
The results of this year’s midterms could significantly impact Trump’s legislative agenda. The president has even warned he could be “impeached” if Republicans lose too many seats.
“You got to win the midterms, because if we don't win the midterms, it's just going to be, I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me. I'll get impeached,” Trump told Republican lawmakers at an event last month.
The president’s party typically loses ground in midterm elections, historical trends have shown. While Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, they hold only a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.
Midterms are still months away, but current surveys suggest congressional Democrats have a modest advantage over Republicans, according to The New York Times’ 2026 polling aggregator.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks