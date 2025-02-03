Trump will delay tariffs on Mexico for a month after talking with Mexican president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Monday said he’d delay implementing a 25 percent tax on Mexican imports after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to send more troops to her country’s northern border.

In a statement posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump said he’d just concluded a “very friendly conversation” with Sheinbaum, who he said agreed to dispatch 10,000 soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border and charge them with halting flows of illicit fentanyl and stopping migrants from heading northward into the U.S.

Trump also said he and Sheinbaum had agreed that he would delay imposing the import taxes, and she would in turn delay any retaliatory tariffs amid a “high-level” dialogue between Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and a Mexican delegation.

Trump added that he was looking forward to participating in those negotiations with an eye towards what he described as a “deal” between the two countries.

open image in gallery Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gives her daily morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Feb. 3 ( AP )

The president’s 11th hour announcement comes just one day before he was set to impose the 25 percent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imported goods, 10 precent tariffs on Canadian petroleum products, and add a further 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

Trump frequently claims that the tariffs he unilaterally imposes are paid by foreign nations, but they are actually paid by American importers and passed on to American consumers in the form of higher costs.

The president’s intention to impose what would amount to a massive consumption tax on American consumers has roiled stock markets in the U.S., which dipped Monday morning in response to his announcement.

His plan to place sweeping tariffs on imports from America’s largest trading partners has shaken investors and risked rending asunder a tightly-integrated North American supply chain that has been in place for decades.

He has not yet backed off on his threat to place tariffs on Canadian goods — a threat which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to respond to in kind with tariffs targeting American imports from states that supported Trump in last year’s election.

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump complained about Canadian banking regulations that bar American banks from operating in the country and claimed to have spoken with Trudeau earlier in the day on Monday. He also said the two leaders would speak again at 3 pm ET.