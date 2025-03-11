Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration dismissed a Justice Department lawyer after she refused a request to restore gun rights to Hollywood actor and Donald Trump ally Mel Gibson, according to a report.

DOJ pardon attorney Elizabeth G. Oyer said she was tapped two weeks ago to join a working group reviewing cases of individuals with past convictions who could be eligible to have their gun rights restored.

After narrowing down the candidates to nine people with old convictions and a low risk of recidivism, Oyer said senior Justice Department officials asked her to add Gibson to the list, despite his 2011 misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence.

“Giving guns back to domestic abusers is a serious matter that, in my view, is not something that I could recommend lightly, because there are real consequences that flow from people who have a history of domestic violence being in possession of firearms,” Oyer told The New York Times.

“He then essentially explained to me that Mel Gibson has a personal relationship with President Trump and that should be sufficient basis for me to make a recommendation and that I would be wise to make the recommendation,” she said a senior official told her about the recommendation.

Gibson, along with actors Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight, was tapped by the Trump administration in January to serve as a “special ambassador” to Hollywood.

Elizabeth Oyer ( Department of Justice )

Oyer continued to insist that Gibson, who had faced a previous scandal in 2006 for being pulled over on suspicion of a DUI and berating a police officer with antisemitic comments, was a poor fit for firearms access under regular DOJ standards.

By Friday, she said she was dismissed from the department, along with other career employees.

The Trump administration has fired numerous Justice Department personnel since taking office, including officials who worked on the federal criminal investigations into Trump.

It has also punished law firms that assisted special counsel Jack Smith in his investigation of Trump, stripping their security clearances.