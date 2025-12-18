Trump media set to merge with nuclear power company in $6 billion deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, announced a $6 billion merger with nuclear fusion power company TAE Technologies.

Truth Social has served as a megaphone for Donald Trump, the platform where the president unveils major White House announcements and does his many wide-ranging ramblings. As of June, Trump owned roughly 58 percent — or 114,750,000 shares — of his eponymous media company, which went public in March 2024.

The president has not yet publicly spoken about the agreement.

The deal is expected to close in mid-2026, the companies said Thursday. It would combine Trump Media’s “significant capital” with TAE’s “leading fusion technology” to create “one of the world’s first publicly traded fusion companies,” the press release stated.

From January through Wednesday, shares in Trump Media had dropped by nearly 70 percent. Following the announcement of the merger, shares jumped 35 percent.

open image in gallery Trump Media and Technology Group and power fusion company TAE Technologies announced they were merging in a $6 billion deal. ( Getty )

Shareholders of each company will own approximately 50 percent of the combined company, according to the release. The transaction was approved by both companies’ boards of directors.

“Trump Media & Technology Group built uncancellable infrastructure to secure free expression online for Americans, and now we’re taking a big step forward toward a revolutionary technology that will cement America’s global energy dominance for generations,” Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media, said in a statement.

Fusion power will “lower energy prices, boost supply, ensure America’s A.I.-supremacy, revive our manufacturing base and bolster national defense,” Nunes continued.

Nunes and Dr. Michl Binderbauer, the current CEO of TAE, will serve as co-CEOs in the combined company.

Binderbauer said in a statement: “Our talented team, through its commitment and dedication to science, is poised to solve the immense global challenge of energy scarcity. At TAE, recent breakthroughs have prepared us to accelerate capital deployment to commercialize our fusion technology. We’re excited to identify our first site and begin deploying this revolutionary technology that we expect to fundamentally transform America’s energy supply.”

Since going public in March 2024, Trump Media has amassed $3.1 billion in assets, which includes restricted cash, short-term investments, trading securities and digital assets, the company said.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump owns more than half of Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social ( AP )

Trump Media has agreed to provide up to $200 million in cash to TAE at the deal’s closing.

TAE has built and safely operated five nuclear fusion reactors. The fusion power company has raised $1.3 billion in private capital from Google, Chevron Technology Ventures, Goldman Sachs, and others.

Researchers for decades have been looking into how to harness fusion power to create energy. Fusion could generate “nearly four million times more energy than burning oil or coal,” according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

If used on an industrial scale, the technology could be used as an alternative to the power sources that led to the climate crisis and has potential to “virtually limitless clean, safe, and affordable energy to meet the world’s demand,” the agency said.

In October, the Department of Energy unveiled a “roadmap” for fusion technology in the U.S., aiming to “usher a burgeoning fusion private sector industry in the U.S. toward maturity on the most rapid timeline.”