Donald Trump was so desperate to stop Marjorie Taylor Greene from attempting to run for the U.S. Senate in 2026 he had a poll commissioned to demonstrate she did not stand a chance, according to a report.

The president’s political team called on his favorite pollster, Tony Fabrizio, to conduct a survey examining Greene’s prospects of beating Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff in a hypothetical matchup. It duly showed that the Georgia Republican Rep would lose an election challenge by a crushing 18 points, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Greene, 50, is one of the most prominent MAGA voices in the House of Representatives and is never far from the headlines, this week calling on Trump to issue a federal pardon to George Floyd’s killer Derek Chauvin.

With the current GOP majority in the House so narrow, Trump would be reluctant to lose anyone, let also a staunch loyalist like Greene, to the upper chamber of Congress.

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene sporting a ‘Trump Was Right About Everything’ cap at Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress ( AFP/Getty )

Fabrizio’s poll also reportedly revealed that both Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Trump’s administrator of the Small Business Administration, Kelly Loeffler, stood a better chance of unseating Ossoff because both represent a more moderate form of conservatism than the Milledgeville firebrand.

Greene announced she had no intention of running in a lengthy statement on X on May 9. She bragged she was certain she could beat Ossoff but was not interested in serving in the Senate because it “doesn’t work” and is “designed to obstruct the will of the people and protect the Uniparty’s grip on power.”

In a subsequent post on the same platform on Thursday responding to the Journal’s reporting, she declared: “I have never spoken with President Trump about running for Senate or any other race.

“But for some reason, some consultants and aids are leaking to the usual tools in the media in order to promote the narrative they want to tell about me.

“You would think these people would be embracing me because I’ve fought the hardest for [Trump], but the problem is they are not on my payroll.”

open image in gallery Greene and Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, her opponent in the hypothetical poll ( Getty )

The congresswoman expressed frustration the poll had been leaked, while also questioning its veracity.

“To my knowledge, a lot of this was private conversation, and apparently is being leaked,” she said.

“The poll was done by Tony Fabrizio, who has refused to work for me because he says he has a conflict, which means he’s working for someone against me. That should tell you everything you need to know about a poll of 800 people in Georgia.

“Pick any 800 people in Georgia, and you can make a poll say anything you want. The same people telling Trump I can’t win a general are the same people that get filthy rich off consulting on as many campaigns [as] they can get the president to endorse.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for its response.

While the Republican Party believes it can make gains in Georgia after Trump turned the battleground state back to red in last year’s presidential election, the truth is that the president actually has a poor track-record of picking candidates for the Peach State.

Ex-football star Herschel Walker lost his Senate race to Raphael Warnock in December 2022 and David Perdue was pulverized by Kemp by 50 points in the same year’s gubernatorial election. Before that, Ossoff and Warnock beat Perdue and Loeffler in special election runoffs in January 2021.

Asked by the Journal how he thought Greene might fare against Ossoff, Warnock reportedly just laughed and said: “Come on, man.”