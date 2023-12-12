Trump contacted ex-Mar-a-Lago employee turned witness, report claims

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump and his associates allegedly repeatedly contacted a former Mar-a-Lago employee who knew of key conversations and moments in the federal classified documents case against the former president.

According to multiple human sources and other material accessed by CNN, Mr Trump took a rare step and reached out to the employee a few days after he quit working at the Florida estate to inquire why he was leaving.

Trump associates later allegedly offered the former employee free tickets to a golf tournament.

The employee, who later spoke about the contacts with the federal special counsel’s office investigating the documents case, even allegedly got an offer from Mr Trump’s lawyer for assistance in finding legal representation, with the lawyer mentioning in a voicemail he was aware the former employee had been subpoenaed to provide information to a grand jury.

The Independent has contacted the Justice Department and a lawyer for the former president in the documents case for comment.

The voicemail, from Mr Trump’s since-resigned lawyer John Rowley, was previously reported by The New York Times.

“It’s my understanding that you got a grand jury subpoena,” the attorney said, according to a recording of the voicemail obtained by the paper. “Would you please give me a call at your first opportunity?”

Mr Rowley told the paper in September he wasn’t trying to influence anyone’s testimony and was sincerely offering to help find a lawyer for the employee.

The individual, who has not been named in media reports, was allegedly present or knew about potentially key moments under scrutiny in the classified documents case.

The employee moved various boxes for Mr Trump and was privy to conversations between the former president and employees regarding the documents.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.