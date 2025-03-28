‘MAGA junkie’ fired from government job now regrets voting for Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A self-described “MAGA junkie” says she regrets voting for Donald Trump after she was fired from her job in the federal government.

Jennifer Piggott of West Virginia told CNN she was one of 125 probationary employees fired from the Treasury Department’s Bureau of Fiscal Service last month as part of Trump’s efforts to downsize the federal government.

Piggott is a self-described “MAGA junkie” who voted for Trump three times — but has since lost faith in the Republican.

“I cried. It’s scary, it’s a really scary thing,” she said. “I was embarrassed.”

When CNN asked if she regretted voting for the president, Piggott responded: “Yes, I do.”

open image in gallery Jennifer Piggott was a ‘MAGA junkie.’ Now, she regrets voting for President Donald Trump after losing her federal job ( REUTERS )

“To cut the knees off the working-class Americans just doesn't make sense to me,” she continued. “I expected more from President Donald Trump.”

According to recent court filings, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has fired at least 24,000 federal probationary employees. A federal judge has ruled that DOGE fired at least 16,000 of these employees illegally, but the Trump administration is appealing the decision to the Supreme Court.

open image in gallery Piggott is a self-described “MAGA junkie” who voted for Trump three times — but has since lost faith in the Republican ( REUTERS )

Piggott said she was fired over poor performance, despite getting the “highest rating” on a performance review less than three weeks before she was let go. She told Reuters that other voters she knows also didn’t expect this level of “devastation.”

"Nobody that I've talked to understood the devastation that having this administration in office would do to our lives," Piggott said. "As much as I think that President Trump is doing wonderful things for the country in some regards, I don't understand this at all.”

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields defended the firings to Reuters, claiming Trump has been given a popular mandate to carry out the mass layoffs.

"The personal financial situation of every American is top of mind for the president, which is why he's working to cut regulations, reshore jobs, lower taxes, and make government more efficient," Fields said.

open image in gallery Piggott holds a Trump flag. She says she was fired despite receiving the highest rating possible on her performance review ( REUTERS )

CNN spoke to another Bureau of Fiscal Service employee who recently retired over fears she would lose her benefits if she were fired as part of the Trump administration’s downsizing efforts. The unnamed employee also voted for the president.

When CNN asked if she would have supported Trump knowing what he would do, she responded: “I’m not sure I would have.”

“The way that it's been done — I'm for balancing the budget, that type of thing, but not in this context,” she said. “It's just not right.”

Piggott says Trump is “creating a disaster,” and she doesn’t know “what America is going to look like if this continues.”

“I expected that you would do what was right and cut waste and fraud and all of those things that you promised us before we elected you in office,” she told CNN. “But you’re not doing that.”

The Independent has contacted the Bureau of Fiscal Service for comment.