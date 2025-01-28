Trump appointees asked about the moment of their ‘MAGA Revelation’ in applications

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Potential appointees to Donald Trump’s new administration are reportedly being asked to prove their past loyalty to the president, including by sharing the moment of their conversion to the Make America Great Again movement.

Trump officials, reportedly mocked by some in government as Soviet-style “MAGA commissars” are reportedly fanning out across federal agencies and asking staff about their political positions and whether they previously backed Trump or supported his campaigns.

Applicants have also been asked to prove their “enthusiasm” for the Trump agenda and share the moment of their “MAGA revelation,” the Associated Press reported.

Candidates are reportedly being asked about their MAGA conversion moment and if they believe 2020 election was stolen ( Getty Images )

“No one should be surprised that those being hired should align with the mission of the Administration. Nobody in private industry would ever hire someone who isn’t mission focused, and the government should be no different,” White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement to the outlet in response to the report.

Trump has long fumed that adversarial career officials inside the federal government hampered his agenda, and he frequently turned on his own key political appointees, firing some via tweet during his first term.

The new administration appears to be taking no chances for dissent this time around.

In December, at least nine people who interviewed for jobs in the new administration or were involved in the hiring process toldThe New York Times that candidates were asked about their thoughts on the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, as well as the validity of the 2020 election, which Trump has long falsely claimed he won.

Those who gave answers that dencounced the violence on January 6, or suggested Joe Biden won the 2020 election, told the newspaper that they did not get jobs.

Since taking office, Trump has moved to quickly sideline or fire elements he deems overly critical.

More than a dozen Department of Justice officials who worked on past criminal investigations into Trump have been fired.

“You played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump,” a letter from acting Attorney General James McHenry to the prosecutors, obtained by CNN, said.

“The proper functioning of government critically depends on the trust superior officials place in their subordinates. Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President’s agenda faithfully,” the letter said.

Investment banker Howard Lutnick, Trump’s pick to lead the Commerce Department, said last year the administration will “give people the role based on their capacity — and their fidelity and loyalty to the policy, as well as to the man.”