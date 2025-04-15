Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new NBC News poll suggests that MAGA populism is finding favor among Republican voters as President Donald Trump nears the 100-day mark of his second term.

The network revealed Monday that more than a third of registered American voters surveyed in March identified themselves as followers of Trump’s Make American Great Again movement.

The figure is up from NBC News’ polling just before Election Day, in which just 29 percent of respondents identified themselves as followers of MAGA.

That overall share is powered by 71 percent of Republicans who responded to the survey identifying themselves as MAGA supporters, up from 55 percent just before voters cast their ballots in November for the 2024 presidential election.

The findings also suggest a 16-point uptick in MAGA identification among college-educated men, from 21 percent in 2024 to 37 percent in March.

Despite last month deriding NBC as “one of the worst networks on television,” Trump took to Truth Social just before midnight on Monday to share his jubilation over the survey’s results.

“A just out NBC Poll says that MAGA is gaining tremendous support,” he wrote. “I am not, at all, surprised!!!”

open image in gallery Republicans are increasingly embracing Donald Trump's MAGA branch of the party, a new poll finds ( AFP via Getty Images )

It marks a dramatic shift from the beginning of the presidential primaries in January 2024, when presidential candidates were battling it out to be at the top of the GOP ticket, when just 20 percent of registered voters, per NBC polling, said they were MAGA followers.

The MAGA moniker, which former President Ronald Reagan first used during his 1980 presidential campaign, was popularized by Trump while on the campaign trail in 2016. It became a mainstay of his campaigning efforts during the 2020 and 2024 election cycles.

While the president, his administration, and his followers still repeatedly use the phrase, the ubiquitous political slogan has evolved to represent Trump’s political ideology and base of loyal supporters.

open image in gallery Trump holds up a Make America Great Again hat while on the presidential campaign trail in October 2020 ( Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images )

“All of that shift is coming from Republicans,” Bill McInturff, GOP pollster from Public Opinion Strategies who conducted the survey on behalf of NBC News, said. One thousand registered voters were surveyed from between March 7 to March 11.

The latest NBC News poll follows the president's matching his best-ever approval rating of 47 percent in the outlet’s March poll, although 51 percent of respondents disapproved of his performance.

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten called a newly-released CBS News-YouGov survey “the worst poll that Donald Trump has received in his second term.”

The data suggest that 54 percent of voters say Trump is mainly responsible for the economic downturn, compared with just 21 percent who still blame former President Joe Biden.

“Donald Trump may try to blame Joe Biden, and maybe that was working a month ago, but since the tariff war began, it’s not working anymore,” Enten explained Sunday. “Americans are not buying what Donald Trump is selling them.”