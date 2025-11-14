Trump rolls back tariffs on coffee, beef and tropical fruit after grocery bills for Americans skyrocket
Trump’s decision to lessen the tariffs comes as economic concerns helped propel Democrats to a series of recent election wins this month
The Trump administration is rolling back tariffs on a wide range of agricultural and grocery items including coffee, tropical fruit, spices, and beef, the White House announced on Friday.
The president has signed an executive order exempting these goods from the “reciprocal” tariffs he put on most U.S. trading partners earlier this year.
The White House said the decision was because of “substantial progress” made recently in trade negotiations with foreign nations, though the decision also follows substantial pressure on the president from voters concerned about continued inflation at the supermarket.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
