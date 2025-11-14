Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
More
Best
TV

Trump rolls back tariffs on coffee, beef and tropical fruit after grocery bills for Americans skyrocket

Trump’s decision to lessen the tariffs comes as economic concerns helped propel Democrats to a series of recent election wins this month

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Friday 14 November 2025 17:49 EST
Treasury Secretary says they're are other ways for Trump to impose tariffs if Supreme Court rejects administration's argument

The Trump administration is rolling back tariffs on a wide range of agricultural and grocery items including coffee, tropical fruit, spices, and beef, the White House announced on Friday.

The president has signed an executive order exempting these goods from the “reciprocal” tariffs he put on most U.S. trading partners earlier this year.

The White House said the decision was because of “substantial progress” made recently in trade negotiations with foreign nations, though the decision also follows substantial pressure on the president from voters concerned about continued inflation at the supermarket.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

