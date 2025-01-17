Watch live: Donald Trump's Homeland Security pick Kristi Noem faces confirmation hearing
Watch live as Kristi Noem, Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security, appears before the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in a confirmation hearing on Friday, 17 January.
The hearing has been delayed by two days, a suspension blamed on the FBI’s background check on the South Dakota Governor taking longer than expected.
“Governor Noem has expeditiously completed all her paperwork, but we are waiting for the FBI to complete their portion of the paperwork,” an insider told Politico earlier this week.
Ms Noem, a rancher by background, is expected to be questioned by Democrats on her lack of experience in managing a department that has responsibility for agencies that police the border, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Secret Service and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.