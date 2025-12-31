Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Media outlets including CNN and The Washington Post are accused of encouraging artists to cancel performances at the Kennedy Center, while publications includingThe New York Times are celebrating a string of recent cancellations, Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell has claimed without evidence across a series of X posts in recent days.

“I have just been informed by some booked artists that they are receiving emails from [CNN] and [The Washington Post] encouraging them to boycott the Trump Kennedy Center,” Grenell wrote on X Tuesday. “The legacy media are left wing activists - and they are open about it.”

In a post the previous day, Grenell claimed, again without evidence, that The NYT is “celebrating people boycotting the Arts.”

The Independent has contacted the Kennedy Center, CNN, the Post, and The NYT for comment.

The posts prompted critics of the president and his allies to demand evidence of the alleged emails, which would violate journalistic norms of neutrality.

open image in gallery Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell claimed without evidence on Tuesday that major media outlets are encouraging artists to boycott the center, which President Trump and his allies have attempted to renamed after the president ( Getty )

“This should be easy enough to prove….” CNN commentator and former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger wrote on X.

Grenell’s claims come after a series of artists have canceled upcoming dates at the center in protest of President Donald Trump’s takeover and recent, potentially illegal attempt to rename the institution the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Jazz supergroup The Cookers announced on its website it will not be performing across a series of two New Year’s Eve concerts.

“Jazz was born from struggle and from a relentless insistence on freedom: freedom of thought, of expression, and of the full human voice,” the group wrote in a statement. “Some of us have been making this music for many decades, and that history still shapes us.”

“I would never even consider performing in a venue bearing a name (and being controlled by the kind of board) that represents overt racism and deliberate destruction of African American music and culture,” Billy Harper, a saxophonist in the group, reportedly added in a statement to Jazz Stage.

open image in gallery Artists have canceled major Christmas Eve, New Year’s, and 2026 shows following the Kennedy Center board’s attempt to add Trump’s name to the statutorily protected memorial arts complex ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Doug Varone and Dancers troupe on Monday added that it will not carry out a planned April performance at the center.

“We can no longer permit ourselves nor ask our audiences to step inside this once great institution,” the statement said, adding, “We hope in three-year’s time, that the Center and its reputation will return to that glory.”

The wave of cancellations follows the news that drummer and vibraphonist Chuck Redd canceled a longstanding Christmas Eve jazz concert at the center in protest of the name change.

In response, the head of the Kennedy Center has demanded $1 million from Redd, calling the move a “political stunt.”

In February, Trump broke with the center’s bipartisan tradition and installed a new series of MAGA-friendly board members, who quickly named him chairman of the center.

open image in gallery Ticket sales and TV ratings tied to the center are reportedly down since Trump took office ( Getty Images )

Earlier this month, the board claimed to vote unanimously to have changed the name of the center to the Trump-Kennedy Center. Some observers say this is not legal, and a congresswoman on a call about the decision said she was muted and not allowed to voice her criticisms.

The Trump administration has brushed off criticism of the move, including from Kennedy’s family members, arguing it saved the arts institution from falling into disrepair.

Since Trump took over, ticket sales were in fact the worst they’ve been in years, according to a Washington Post analysis from October.

Last week, Trump became the first president to host the Kennedy Center Honors, which reportedly saw viewership plunge by 35 percent compared to last year.