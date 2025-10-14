Trump again makes a weird statement about Karoline Leavitt’s lips: ‘They move like a machine gun, right’
Trump abruptly switched gears from foreign policy to comment on his press secretary’s physical appearance
President Donald Trump gushed about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s lips for the second time in a bizarre impromptu comment he made aboard Air Force One on Monday evening.
The president was speaking with reporters after his victory lap trip to Israel and Egypt after signing his peace deal alongside Western and Arab leaders.
Trump was talking to journalists about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before abruptly switching gears to comment on his 28-year-old press secretary’s physical appearance.
“How’s Karoline doing? Is she doing good?” Trump asked reporters, seemingly unprompted. “Should Karoline be replaced?” he followed up.
A reporter replied: “That’s up to you, sir.”
“It’ll never happen. That face... and those lips,” Trump said. “They move like a machine gun, right?”
Leavitt was also aboard the presidential plane and shared a photo of Trump’s gaggle with the press.
“12:45AM local time on Air Force One. Coming up on 36 hours of this trip, and President Trump is gaggling with the press,” Leavitt said in a post on X. “Hardest working POTUS ever.”
The president made a similar comment about Leavitt’s facial features in August. “She’s become a star,” he told Newsmax. “It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.”
He added that Leavitt was “amazing” and “a great person.”
Trump has a habit for publicly commenting on women’s looks, including members of his administration. During an August Cabinet meeting, Attorney General Pam Bondi was on the receiving end of a cringeworthy observation.
“I look at Pam. I would never say she’s beautiful, because that’s gonna be the end of my political career,” Trump said.
He made a similar comment about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on the 2024 presidential campaign trail.
“You know you’re not allowed to say she’s beautiful, so I’m not going to say that,” Trump said after the then-South Dakota Gov. finished speaking at an Ohio rally in March 2024. “I will not say it, because that’s the end of your political career.”
He alluded to Noem’s appearance again in January. “Don’t let that look fool you,” Trump said. “She’s tough.”
And during his recent U.K. state visit, the president reportedly complimented the Princess of Wales on her appearance on arrival at Windsor Castle.
“You’re so beautiful, so beautiful,” Trump appeared to say to the princess.
