‘Stop demonizing us’: Judges beg White House to dial down ‘irresponsible rhetoric’ over fears of political violence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of federal judges has pleaded with U.S. leaders to cool off with attacks on members of the judicial system, following a rise in the number and severity of intimidation and death threats.

In a judicial forum hosted by the group Speak Up for Justice, several judges spoke about their personal experiences of receiving hatred and harassment and urged those at the top to stop using “irresponsible rhetoric.”

It comes after President Donald Trump’s consistent attacks on the legal system, which have intensified since returning to office. The president has claimed the justice system has been “weaponized” against him and blamed the Democrats for using what he calls “lawfare.”

Recently Trump and his allies have lashed out against judges including James Boasberg who had blocked the administration’s efforts to deport Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Monday that her office had filed a misconduct complaint against Boasberg.

open image in gallery In a judicial forum hosted by the group Speak Up for Justice Thursday several judges spoke about their personal experiences of receiving hatred and harassment and urged those at the top to stop using ‘irresponsible rhetoric’ ( Speak Up For Justice )

Though Trump was not mentioned specifically by name, attacks were being led from the “top down” by White House spokespeople, according to Esther Salas, a District Court judge in New Jersey.

Salas noted that state-level judges, as well as federal judges, were now being targeted.

“The fix check is so easy in some ways, right, because what we need is our political leaders from the top down to stop fanning these flames, to stop using irresponsible rhetoric, to stop referring to judges as corrupt and biased and monsters that hate America. We need our leaders to lead responsibly,” Salas said at the virtual forum on Thursday.

“Stop demonizing us, stop villainizing us, because what they're doing when they do that irresponsible rhetoric is they are inviting people to do us harm… because our leaders are calling us idiots and deranged, and monsters.”

open image in gallery It comes after consistent attacks on the legal system by Trump and his administration, including AG Pam Bondi (pictured right), which have intensified since the president’s return to office ( Getty Images )

Salas gave an emotional address to the forum, noting that this month had marked the fifth anniversary of her son Daniel’s death. The 20-year-old was killed while celebrating his birthday in 2020 shooting by a gunman who had intended to kill his mother.

open image in gallery Judge Esther Salas gave an emotional address to Thursday’s forum, noting that this month had marked the fifth anniversary of her son Daniel’s death. The 20-year-old was killed while celebrating his birthday in 2020 shooting by a gunman who had intended to kill his mother ( Speak Up For Justice )

“So we just need civility,” Salas said. “If you're a leader in this country. Lead responsibly. That's all we're asking.” She also thanked the other judges, on behalf of her son and family, for speaking out about their experiences.

“I know it wasn't something you wanted to do,” she said.

Paul R. Kiesel, who moderated Thursday’s forum, added that such attacks from higher-ups was “unprecedented.”

“This has never happened before… this isn’t just another cycle of criticism,” he said. “This is unprecedented. We're coming out here today because this has never happened in this country before.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

In a statement shared with Politico a White House spokesperson said: “Attacks against public officials, including judges, have no place in our society and President Trump knows all too well the impact of callous attacks having faced two assassination attempts.”